ICICI Pru Regular Gold Savings Fund FOF IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Regular Gold Savings Fund FOF IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 20-Sep-2011
Fund Manager
: Manish Banthia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1740.99
ICICI Pru Regular Gold Savings Fund FOF IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 28.3902
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto one year from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than one year from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Regular Gold Savings Fund FOF IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Regular Gold Savings Fund FOF IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.95
6.47
16.73
19.1
29.24
19.46
13.7
8.04
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
ICICI Pru Regular Gold Savings Fund FOF IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Regular Gold Savings Fund FOF IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Gold ETF
|Capital Markets
|99.94
|236566280
|1,739.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.90
|0
|15.81
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.84
|0
|-14.77
