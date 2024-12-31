iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Regular Savings Fund Direct IDCW M

ICICI Pru Regular Savings Fund Direct IDCW M

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Regular Savings Fund Direct IDCW M

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Debt Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Manish Banthia

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3096.16

ICICI Pru Regular Savings Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  16.337

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out, is invested for a period of upto Fifteen months from date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out above fifteen months from the date of allotment

ICICI Pru Regular Savings Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Regular Savings Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.53
1.66
-0.07
0.76
6.54
8.48
11.04
10.32
Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98

ICICI Pru Regular Savings Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
31-Dec-20240.0540

ICICI Pru Regular Savings Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
LIC Housing Fin.15,739

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Jindal Steel11,052
Sapphire Foods94
Sapphire Foods94

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks1.9848987161.23
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.1625907435.89
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.1020310434.19
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.092929233.72
EquityNTPCPower0.8781727627.12
EquityAxis BankBanks0.8125041225.29
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.7815616424.28
EquityHDFC BankBanks0.6912518221.36
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.6733483520.84
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6418144719.86
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified Fmcg0.639056019.69
EquityAffle IndiaIt - Services0.6113297319.02
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.5610332817.34
EquityChemplast SanmarChemicals & Petrochemicals0.5539927717.18
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.5310094216.47
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.494009815.22
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.4528314714.18
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.442929213.78
EquityInfosysIt - Software0.448681813.71
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing0.42131413513.06
EquityPSP ProjectsConstruction0.3718295711.46
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment0.3512241111.01
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.3317259210.38
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products0.3334876410.25
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.312221259.83
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.301411939.49
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.306144989.27
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.281333848.74
EquityApollo TyresAuto Components0.251986347.96
EquityO N G COil0.243310807.46
EquityYatra OnlineLeisure Services0.2310476327.34
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.22680777.07
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products0.22734497.01
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.201313926.38
EquityOil IndiaOil0.201674406.28
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products0.20501626.25
EquityAdani WilmarAgricultural Food & Other Products0.192464566.08
EquityMold-Tek Pack.Industrial Products0.171250465.53
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.17622635.49
EquityCEATAuto Components0.17201995.33
EquityJubilant Ingrev.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.16772225.23
EquityCIE AutomotiveAuto Components0.151274634.90
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.153179644.88
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.15727924.84
EquityDivgi TorqAuto Components0.141016714.53
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals0.14713254.50
EquityOrient ElectricConsumer Durables0.121896493.94
EquityGujarat AlkaliesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.11702573.62
EquityC P C LPetroleum Products0.09536673.05
EquityGNA AxlesAuto Components0.09967622.99
EquityRategain TravelIt - Software0.08554412.49
EquityTeam Lease Serv.Commercial Services & Supplies0.07111692.23
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction0.07851562.20
EquitySai SilksRetailing0.061645652.08
EquityRoute MobileTelecom - Services0.05190681.82
EquitySagar CementsCement & Cement Products0.04894671.52
EquityBata IndiaConsumer Durables0.04113371.40
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance0.02157390.81
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.004270.21
EquityNIIT LearningOther Consumer Services0.009230.03
Debt Investments
NCDSt Bk of India-/-3.19100098.45
NCDL&T Metro Rail-/-2.5580078.85
NCD360 One Prime-/-2.42750074.95
NCDYes Bank-/-2.0665063.60
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-1.63500050.34
NCDGodrej Propert.-/-1.62500050.26
NCDERIS Lifescience-/-1.62500050.13
NCDERIS Lifescience-/-1.62500050.07
NCDIIFL Home Fin.-/-1.61500049.85
NCDNarayana Hrudaya-/-1.61500049.82
NCDIndostar Capital-/-1.61500049.76
NCDBharti Telecom-/-1.30400040.28
NCDAshiana Housing-/-1.29400039.88
NCDJM Financial Pro-/-1.13350034.94
NCDVedanta-/-0.96300029.90
NCDPrism Johnson-/-0.96300029.79
NCDPrism Johnson-/-0.96300029.78
NCDJM Finan. Credit-/-0.81250025.09
NCDAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-0.81250025.02
NCDOberoi Realty-/-0.81250025.02
NCDAAVAS Financiers-/-0.81250025.02
NCDIndostar Capital-/-0.81250025.00
NCDShriram Finance-/-0.80250024.95
NCDTata Projects-/-0.80250024.88
NCDAptus Value Hou.-/-0.80250024.73
NCDTorrent Power-/-0.7925024.66
NCDAAVAS Financiers-/-0.6520020.11
NCDMankind Pharma-/-0.61190019.00
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.511615.91
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.491815.39
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.491615.12
NCDAvanse Fin. Ser.-/-0.48150014.94
NCDBamboo Hotels &-/-0.48150014.92
NCDDME Development-/-0.4312513.31
NCDMacrotech Devel.-/-0.42130413.03
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.3812011.97
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.32100010.02
NCDKogta Financial-/-0.3210009.95
NCDDME Development-/-0.20606.33
NCDDME Development-/-0.20606.32
NCDDME Development-/-0.20606.30
NCDDME Development-/-0.20606.27
NCDDME Development-/-0.20606.23
NCDDME Development-/-0.20606.20
NCDDME Development-/-0.20606.17
NCDDME Development-/-0.17505.29
NCDSheela Foam-/-0.165005.00
NCDSheela Foam-/-0.165005.00
NCDSheela Foam-/-0.165004.99
NCDSheela Foam-/-0.165004.99
NCDMankind Pharma-/-0.124004.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-8.5925815500265.19
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-5.4216574750167.48
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-2.96900000091.52
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.76529745054.59
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.92277588028.40
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra-/-0.3210000009.98
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra-/-0.3210000009.96
Govt. Securitieswest bengal-/-0.092888002.90
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.43013.30
Derivatives - Index Put OptionNifty 50Index Options0.04450001.29
Money Market Investments
Commercial PaperJM Finan Serv-/-2.31150071.39
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-2.25150069.72
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-1.50100046.57
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.7550023.39
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.7550023.27
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.7550023.24
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.86057.53
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.59049.22

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Manish Banthia
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

