ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Hybrid CP G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Hybrid CP G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 07-Feb-2019
Fund Manager
: Lalit Kumar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 74.97
ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Hybrid CP G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.4936
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Hybrid CP G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Hybrid CP G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.01
2.46
-0.33
-0.38
5.97
8.79
10.48
8.54
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Hybrid CP G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Hybrid CP G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.72
|1958
|2.04
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.63
|4205
|1.97
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|1.80
|10000
|1.35
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.76
|5000
|1.32
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.75
|70000
|1.31
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.50
|11265
|1.12
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.46
|5000
|1.09
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|1.43
|7481
|1.07
|Equity
|Sagar Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.38
|60925
|1.04
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.10
|1300
|0.82
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.99
|1559
|0.74
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.94
|8000
|0.71
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.84
|2000
|0.63
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.78
|1962
|0.59
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.78
|8650
|0.58
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.71
|11000
|0.53
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.64
|40000
|0.48
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.62
|4538
|0.47
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.60
|5000
|0.45
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.46
|2227
|0.34
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.44
|5000
|0.33
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.42
|5000
|0.31
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.40
|647
|0.30
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.17
|2504
|0.13
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|It - Software
|0.11
|1890
|0.08
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.07
|116
|0.05
|Equity
|Zee Entertainmen
|Entertainment
|0.04
|3400
|0.03
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.66
|500
|5.00
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|6.57
|50
|4.93
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|4.66
|350
|3.50
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|3.98
|30
|2.99
|ZCB
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|3.25
|20
|2.44
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|2.61
|2
|1.96
|NCD
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|2.60
|20
|1.95
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|2.02
|2
|1.51
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|1.26
|1
|0.94
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|11.62
|850000
|8.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|8.92
|663030
|6.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|8.29
|600000
|6.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.81
|500000
|5.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.34
|100000
|1.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.63
|0
|1.22
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.05
|0
|0.79
