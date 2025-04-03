iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Hybrid CP IDCW

ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Hybrid CP IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Hybrid CP IDCW

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Debt Oriented

Launch Date

07-Feb-2019

Fund Manager

Lalit Kumar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

74.97

ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Hybrid CP IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  16.4935

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Hybrid CP IDCW- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Hybrid CP IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.01
2.46
-0.33
-0.38
5.97
8.79
10.48
8.54
Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98

ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Hybrid CP IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Hybrid CP IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Wipro2,763

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products2.7219582.04
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services2.6342051.97
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services1.80100001.35
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.7650001.32
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals1.75700001.31
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals1.50112651.12
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.4650001.09
EquityTech MahindraIt - Software1.4374811.07
EquitySagar CementsCement & Cement Products1.38609251.04
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.1013000.82
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets0.9915590.74
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.9480000.71
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.8420000.63
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.7819620.59
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.7886500.58
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.71110000.53
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.64400000.48
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.6245380.47
EquityUno MindaAuto Components0.6050000.45
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4622270.34
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.4450000.33
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals0.4250000.31
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.406470.30
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.1725040.13
EquityRategain TravelIt - Software0.1118900.08
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.071160.05
EquityZee EntertainmenEntertainment0.0434000.03
Debt Investments
NCDN A B A R D-/-6.665005.00
NCDSummit Digitel.-/-6.57504.93
NCDNirma-/-4.663503.50
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-3.98302.99
ZCBA Birla Finance-/-3.25202.44
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-2.6121.96
NCDYes Bank-/-2.60201.95
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-2.0221.51
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-1.2610.94
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-11.628500008.73
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-8.926630306.69
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-8.296000006.22
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-6.815000005.11
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.341000001.00
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.6301.22
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.0500.79

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Lalit Kumar
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

