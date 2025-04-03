ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Pure Debt Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Pure Debt Dir G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 07-Feb-2019
Fund Manager
: Darshil Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 108.05
Invest wise with Expert advice
ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Pure Debt Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.0719
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Pure Debt Dir G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Pure Debt Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.55
1.62
2.7
4.35
9.05
7.11
7.2
8.08
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Pure Debt Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Retirement Fund Pure Debt Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|6.63
|700
|7.04
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.88
|50
|5.19
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.74
|500
|5.03
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|4.73
|500
|5.03
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|4.70
|50
|4.99
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|4.66
|50
|4.95
|NCD
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|4.63
|50
|4.92
|ZCB
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|3.46
|30
|3.68
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|2.82
|300
|3.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|21.86
|2250000
|23.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|16.10
|1695100
|17.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|9.90
|1000000
|10.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.87
|500000
|5.18
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.99
|0
|4.24
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.97
|0
|2.09
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement