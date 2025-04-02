iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Savings Fund Direct IDCW W

ICICI Pru Savings Fund Direct IDCW W

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Savings Fund Direct IDCW W

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Nikhil Kabra

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

22237.65

ICICI Pru Savings Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  105.5484

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

ICICI Pru Savings Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Savings Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.07
0.58
1.71
3.59
7.64
7.35
6.77
7.84
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

ICICI Pru Savings Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
02-Apr-20250.50470

ICICI Pru Savings Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-3.036500651.19
NCDN A B A R D-/-2.8260500606.34
NCDBharti Telecom-/-1.6335000351.21
NCDS I D B I-/-1.6335000350.41
NCDS I D B I-/-1.5834000340.35
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-1.51333324.91
NCDS I D B I-/-1.4731500315.85
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.4330500307.92
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.3930000300.31
NCDEmbassy Off.REIT-/-1.3930000300.22
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-1.3930000300.20
NCDNirma-/-1.2827500275.43
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-1.1725000251.55
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-1.01308218.46
NCDBharti Telecom-/-0.982100210.47
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.9620500206.43
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.952050205.81
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.9420000202.19
NCDOberoi Realty-/-0.9320000200.66
PTCSansar Trust-/-0.932000000000200.62
NCDEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.9320000200.54
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.9119500195.79
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.8217500176.33
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.8117500175.78
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.811750175.20
NCDEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.761650164.32
PTCSansar Trust A1-/-0.762000000000164.02
NCDMankind Pharma-/-0.7215500155.53
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.69159148.61
NCDTorrent Power-/-0.6313600136.49
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.6113000131.29
NCDS I D B I-/-0.6113000131.28
NCDTorrent Power-/-0.5812500125.48
NCDTitan Company-/-0.5512000120.12
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.531150115.79
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.5311500115.46
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.531150114.65
NCDBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.5111000110.13
NCDBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.5111000110.07
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.481050104.92
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.4710000101.20
NCDS I D B I-/-0.4710000101.10
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.4610000100.63
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.4610000100.48
NCDSundaram Home-/-0.4610000100.38
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.4610000100.36
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.461000100.14
NCDSMFG India-/-0.4610000100.11
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.461000100.02
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.45100098.39
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.439493.19
NCDG R Infraproject-/-0.43925092.49
NCDPipeline Infra-/-0.42900090.85
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.419789.74
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.4010987.75
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.4087587.52
NCDAltius Telecom-/-0.39850085.48
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.3985085.04
NCDSummit Digitel.-/-0.3985084.26
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.37800080.31
NCDNirma-/-0.35750075.50
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.35750075.41
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.3575075.16
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.34750075.13
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.3475075.11
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.3270068.87
NCDS I D B I-/-0.30650065.41
NCDCiticorp Fin. (I-/-0.30650065.03
NCDERIS Lifescience-/-0.30645064.93
NCDERIS Lifescience-/-0.28605060.98
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.28600060.54
NCDSMFG India-/-0.28600060.25
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.2760060.10
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.2555054.31
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.23500050.42
NCDS I D B I-/-0.23500050.42
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.2350050.30
NCDShriram Finance-/-0.23500050.28
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.23500050.26
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.23500050.18
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.23500050.07
NCDCiticorp Fin. (I-/-0.23500050.00
NCDS I D B I-/-0.21450045.78
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.2145045.59
NCDDME Development-/-0.2041043.79
NCDDME Development-/-0.2041043.51
NCDDME Development-/-0.2041043.43
NCDDME Development-/-0.2041043.43
NCDDME Development-/-0.2041043.32
NCDDME Development-/-0.2041043.13
NCDDME Development-/-0.2041042.96
NCDDME Development-/-0.1941042.91
NCDDME Development-/-0.1941042.68
NCDDME Development-/-0.1941042.37
NCDS I D B I-/-0.1330030.02
NCDMankind Pharma-/-0.13290029.15
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.1125025.26
NCDS I D B I-/-0.11250025.20
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.11250025.17
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.11250025.08
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.11250025.03
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.11250025.00
NCDKotak Mahindra P-/-0.10215021.60
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.05125012.57
NCDS I D B I-/-0.04100010.09
NCDSMFG India-/-0.04100010.01
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.041009.98
NCDNTPC-/-0.02505.02
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.001501.50
NCDTata Capital-/-0.001501.50
NCDA Birla Finance-/-0.00150001.50
NCDSundaram Finance-/-0.001501.50
NCDH U D C O-/-0.0030.31
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-6.161287193101,324.44
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-4.1187773600882.76
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-2.1946625930470.68
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA-/-0.35750000076.04
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.26552590056.07
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA-/-0.21450000045.10
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu-/-0.14300000030.07
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.09194805020.18
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.07151750015.66
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.00248000.24
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-4.88220001,049.23
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.888500404.76
Commercial PaperPanatone Finvest-/-1.255700269.01
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.884000190.72
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.884000189.46
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.884000189.29
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-0.874000188.56
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.874000188.51
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.874000188.42
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.874000187.31
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.874000187.25
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.653000141.72
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-0.653000141.44
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-0.653000141.25
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.562500121.68
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.552500119.05
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.542500117.72
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.44200095.23
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.44200095.12
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.44200094.99
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.44200094.71
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.44200094.61
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.43200094.26
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.43200093.74
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.43200093.50
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.34150074.20
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.33150072.31
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-0.22100047.46
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.22100047.36
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.21100046.74
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.21100046.71
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.042009.99
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.570337.84
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.07015.51

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Nikhil Kabra
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

