ICICI Pru Savings Fund Regular IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Savings Fund Regular IDCW W
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 16-Sep-2002
Fund Manager
: Nikhil Kabra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 22237.65
ICICI Pru Savings Fund Regular IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
ICICI Pru Savings Fund Regular IDCW W- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Savings Fund Regular IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.07
0.57
1.69
3.53
8.29
7.58
6.86
7.43
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
ICICI Pru Savings Fund Regular IDCW W- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Savings Fund Regular IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.03
|6500
|651.19
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.82
|60500
|606.34
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.63
|35000
|351.21
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.63
|35000
|350.41
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.58
|34000
|340.35
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|1.51
|333
|324.91
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.47
|31500
|315.85
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.43
|30500
|307.92
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.39
|30000
|300.31
|NCD
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.39
|30000
|300.22
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.39
|30000
|300.20
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|1.28
|27500
|275.43
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.17
|25000
|251.55
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|1.01
|308
|218.46
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.98
|2100
|210.47
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.96
|20500
|206.43
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.95
|2050
|205.81
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.94
|20000
|202.19
|NCD
|Oberoi Realty
|-/-
|0.93
|20000
|200.66
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.93
|2000000000
|200.62
|NCD
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.93
|20000
|200.54
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.91
|19500
|195.79
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.82
|17500
|176.33
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.81
|17500
|175.78
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.81
|1750
|175.20
|NCD
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.76
|1650
|164.32
|PTC
|Sansar Trust A1
|-/-
|0.76
|2000000000
|164.02
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.72
|15500
|155.53
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.69
|159
|148.61
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.63
|13600
|136.49
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.61
|13000
|131.29
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.61
|13000
|131.28
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.58
|12500
|125.48
|NCD
|Titan Company
|-/-
|0.55
|12000
|120.12
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.53
|1150
|115.79
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.53
|11500
|115.46
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.53
|1150
|114.65
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.51
|11000
|110.13
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.51
|11000
|110.07
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.48
|1050
|104.92
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.47
|10000
|101.20
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.47
|10000
|101.10
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.46
|10000
|100.63
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.46
|10000
|100.48
|NCD
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.46
|10000
|100.38
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.46
|10000
|100.36
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.46
|1000
|100.14
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.46
|10000
|100.11
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.46
|1000
|100.02
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.45
|1000
|98.39
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.43
|94
|93.19
|NCD
|G R Infraproject
|-/-
|0.43
|9250
|92.49
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.42
|9000
|90.85
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.41
|97
|89.74
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.40
|109
|87.75
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.40
|875
|87.52
|NCD
|Altius Telecom
|-/-
|0.39
|8500
|85.48
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.39
|850
|85.04
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.39
|850
|84.26
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.37
|8000
|80.31
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.35
|7500
|75.50
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.35
|7500
|75.41
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.35
|750
|75.16
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.34
|7500
|75.13
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.34
|750
|75.11
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.32
|700
|68.87
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.30
|6500
|65.41
|NCD
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|-/-
|0.30
|6500
|65.03
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|0.30
|6450
|64.93
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|0.28
|6050
|60.98
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.28
|6000
|60.54
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.28
|6000
|60.25
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.27
|600
|60.10
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.25
|550
|54.31
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|50.42
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|50.42
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.23
|500
|50.30
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|50.28
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|50.26
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|50.18
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|50.07
|NCD
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|50.00
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.21
|4500
|45.78
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.21
|450
|45.59
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|410
|43.79
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|410
|43.51
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|410
|43.43
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|410
|43.43
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|410
|43.32
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|410
|43.13
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|410
|42.96
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.19
|410
|42.91
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.19
|410
|42.68
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.19
|410
|42.37
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.13
|300
|30.02
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.13
|2900
|29.15
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.11
|250
|25.26
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.11
|2500
|25.20
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.11
|2500
|25.17
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.11
|2500
|25.08
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.11
|2500
|25.03
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.11
|2500
|25.00
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.10
|2150
|21.60
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.05
|1250
|12.57
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.04
|1000
|10.09
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.04
|1000
|10.01
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.04
|100
|9.98
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.02
|50
|5.02
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.00
|150
|1.50
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.00
|150
|1.50
|NCD
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.00
|15000
|1.50
|NCD
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|0.00
|150
|1.50
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.00
|3
|0.31
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.16
|128719310
|1,324.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.11
|87773600
|882.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.19
|46625930
|470.68
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA
|-/-
|0.35
|7500000
|76.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.26
|5525900
|56.07
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA
|-/-
|0.21
|4500000
|45.10
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu
|-/-
|0.14
|3000000
|30.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.09
|1948050
|20.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.07
|1517500
|15.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|24800
|0.24
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.88
|22000
|1,049.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.88
|8500
|404.76
|Commercial Paper
|Panatone Finvest
|-/-
|1.25
|5700
|269.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|4000
|190.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|4000
|189.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.88
|4000
|189.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|4000
|188.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.87
|4000
|188.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|4000
|188.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|4000
|187.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|4000
|187.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.65
|3000
|141.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.65
|3000
|141.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.65
|3000
|141.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.56
|2500
|121.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.55
|2500
|119.05
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.54
|2500
|117.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|2000
|95.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|2000
|95.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|2000
|94.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|2000
|94.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.44
|2000
|94.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.43
|2000
|94.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.43
|2000
|93.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.43
|2000
|93.50
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.34
|1500
|74.20
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.33
|1500
|72.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.22
|1000
|47.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.22
|1000
|47.36
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.21
|1000
|46.74
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.21
|1000
|46.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.04
|200
|9.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.57
|0
|337.84
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.07
|0
|15.51
