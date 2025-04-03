ICICI Pru Short Term Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Short Term Fund Direct G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Manish Banthia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 20112.23
ICICI Pru Short Term Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 64.2977
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If the amount sought to be redeemed / switched out is invested for a period of upto 3 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed / switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Short Term Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Short Term Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.54
1.52
2.7
4.57
9.08
7.96
7.73
8.57
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
ICICI Pru Short Term Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Short Term Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.96
|60000
|606.57
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.69
|55000
|551.22
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.36
|48000
|482.54
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.81
|37000
|371.00
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.78
|36500
|365.38
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|1.71
|3500000000
|351.08
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.71
|35000
|350.36
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.47
|30000
|301.86
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.47
|30000
|301.43
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.41
|28300
|288.44
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.27
|26000
|261.08
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|1.26
|25300
|258.78
|NCD
|TVS Holdings
|-/-
|1.22
|25000
|251.25
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.22
|25000
|250.34
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.03
|21000
|211.19
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.98
|20000
|202.23
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.98
|20000
|201.26
|NCD
|DLF Cyber City
|-/-
|0.98
|20000
|201.05
|NCD
|Oberoi Realty
|-/-
|0.98
|20000
|200.88
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.98
|20000
|200.75
|NCD
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.98
|20000
|200.54
|NCD
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.97
|20000
|200.15
|NCD
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|0.97
|20000
|199.72
|NCD
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.97
|2000
|199.18
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.96
|19500
|196.25
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.93
|1900
|190.09
|PTC
|Sansar Trust A1
|-/-
|0.80
|2000000000
|164.02
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.76
|1550
|155.34
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.69
|14000
|141.89
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.69
|145
|141.47
|NCD
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.66
|13500
|135.52
|NCD
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|-/-
|0.66
|13500
|135.09
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|0.64
|1300
|131.91
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.61
|12500
|125.84
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.61
|12500
|125.14
|ZCB
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.60
|1000
|124.03
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.60
|1230000
|123.31
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.58
|12000
|120.47
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|0.57
|115
|117.86
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.54
|11000
|110.41
|NCD
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|-/-
|0.51
|10500
|105.26
|NCD
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|0.50
|1050
|103.91
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.49
|10000
|101.73
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.49
|10000
|101.04
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.49
|10000
|100.77
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.49
|10000
|100.76
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.49
|10000
|100.48
|NCD
|Narayana Hrudaya
|-/-
|0.49
|10000
|100.19
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.48
|10000
|100.08
|NCD
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.48
|10000
|99.88
|NCD
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|0.48
|1000
|99.75
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.46
|135
|95.75
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.45
|94
|93.19
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.44
|900
|90.57
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.43
|97
|89.74
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.42
|109
|87.75
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.42
|875
|87.56
|NCD
|Altius Telecom
|-/-
|0.41
|8500
|85.48
|NCD
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.41
|8500
|85.35
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.39
|8000
|80.75
|NCD
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|-/-
|0.39
|8000
|80.04
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.37
|750
|76.10
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.37
|750
|75.75
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.36
|7500
|75.55
|NCD
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|0.36
|7500
|75.34
|NCD
|Titan Company
|-/-
|0.36
|7500
|75.08
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.36
|750
|74.34
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.34
|700
|70.59
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|0.33
|6750
|67.95
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.33
|650
|67.79
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.32
|70
|65.42
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|0.30
|6250
|63.00
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.30
|6250
|62.84
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.29
|5900
|59.85
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.28
|545
|57.84
|NCD
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|0.27
|575
|56.41
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.27
|530
|56.15
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.27
|530
|56.14
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.27
|530
|55.76
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.27
|530
|55.53
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.27
|530
|55.48
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.27
|5500
|55.27
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.27
|5500
|55.19
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.27
|530
|55.17
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.26
|5500
|55.02
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.26
|5500
|55.00
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.26
|530
|54.78
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.26
|515
|54.42
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.26
|500
|53.41
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.25
|5200
|52.63
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.24
|5000
|50.60
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.24
|500
|50.45
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.24
|5000
|50.23
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.24
|5000
|50.20
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.24
|5000
|50.09
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.24
|5000
|50.07
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.24
|500
|49.37
|NCD
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|0.19
|400
|39.91
|NCD
|Jodhpur Wind
|-/-
|0.19
|400
|39.59
|NCD
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.17
|3500
|35.33
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.17
|3500
|35.21
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.14
|3000
|30.28
|NCD
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.14
|3000
|30.28
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.14
|300
|29.76
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.12
|2500
|25.24
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.12
|2500
|25.23
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.12
|250
|25.22
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.12
|2500
|25.21
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.12
|2500
|25.15
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.12
|2500
|25.15
|NCD
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.12
|2500
|25.08
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.12
|250
|25.08
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.12
|2500
|25.08
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.12
|2500
|25.07
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.12
|2500
|25.04
|NCD
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|0.12
|250
|24.94
|NCD
|C P C L
|-/-
|0.12
|250
|24.84
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|0.10
|213
|21.56
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.09
|2000
|20.35
|NCD
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|0.09
|200
|19.65
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.07
|1500
|15.05
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.06
|125
|12.58
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.06
|120
|12.56
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.04
|1000
|10.09
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.04
|1000
|10.03
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.01
|20
|2.09
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|10.56
|209055180
|2,158.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.37
|126501270
|1,301.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.43
|69574740
|702.35
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.62
|32570350
|332.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.23
|24007500
|252.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.97
|20000000
|200.00
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|0.65
|13228600
|134.17
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|0.59
|12000000
|122.20
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh
|-/-
|0.55
|11051200
|113.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.50
|10000000
|102.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.50
|10000000
|102.59
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka
|-/-
|0.23
|4659200
|47.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.18
|3739410
|38.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.12
|2434500
|25.31
|Govt. Securities
|west bengal
|-/-
|0.08
|1733000
|17.76
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|0.02
|500000
|5.12
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH
|-/-
|0.02
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|354250
|3.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|337800
|3.42
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|0.01
|300800
|3.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|150850
|1.53
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh
|-/-
|0.00
|61700
|0.62
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan
|-/-
|0.00
|42900
|0.43
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.89
|0
|387.23
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.16
|0
|238.03
