ICICI Pru Silver ETF Fund of Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Silver ETF Fund of Fund IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Silver
Launch Date
: 13-Jan-2022
Fund Manager
: Manish Banthia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1032.34
ICICI Pru Silver ETF Fund of Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.8993
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out of upto 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 15 days from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Silver ETF Fund of Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Silver ETF Fund of Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.44
2.33
8.96
5.52
21.82
11.48
-
13.4
|Category Avg
-2.44
2.43
8.99
5.76
22.32
11.63
-
16.4
|Category Best
-1.86
2.91
9.47
6.45
24.05
12.07
-
25.84
|Category Worst
-2.73
1.99
8.47
5.12
21.08
11.16
-
3.52
ICICI Pru Silver ETF Fund of Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Silver ETF Fund of Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pr. Silver
|Capital Markets
|99.95
|109506765
|1,031.88
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.72
|0
|7.53
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.68
|0
|-7.07
