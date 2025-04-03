iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Technology Fund Direct G

ICICI Pru Technology Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Technology Fund Direct G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Infotech

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Vaibhav Dusad

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

12511.36

ICICI Pru Technology Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  201.28

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1.00% - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto one year from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than one year from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Technology Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Technology Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.17
-0.03
-14.36
-12.58
9.42
5.55
34.4
21.26
Category Avg
-2.61
-1.35
-17.45
-14.2
4.94
6.84
31.06
8.59
Category Best
-0.63
6.73
-13.92
-9.24
13.51
12.02
34.44
21.26
Category Worst
-4.72
-5.02
-21.54
-16.53
-5.64
4.04
28.14
-16.6

ICICI Pru Technology Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Technology Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hexaware Tech.18,41,658
PB Fintech.3,20,846

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
BSE29,720
Jyoti CNC Auto.1,01,072

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityInfosysIt - Software20.61152836422,579.42
EquityTCSIt - Software12.7045627321,589.31
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services8.3266316411,041.30
EquityLTIMindtreeIt - Software5.651515842707.28
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services5.195821474649.56
EquityHCL TechnologiesIt - Software4.843848139606.10
EquityTech MahindraIt - Software4.824056102603.48
EquityWiproIt - Software3.1514203503394.36
EquityZomato LtdRetailing3.1417694878393.00
EquityPersistent SysIt - Software1.95460900244.45
EquityMphasisIt - Software1.71957193215.10
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.56279822195.66
Foreign EquityCognizant Tech SolutionsIt Consulting & Other Services1.47253394184.54
EquityCyientIt - Services1.321305365165.40
EquityCoforgeIt - Software1.27216003159.02
EquityHexaware Tech.It - Software1.191841658148.88
EquityBirlasoft LtdIt - Software1.143382156143.42
Foreign EquityAccenture PlcIt Consulting & Other Services1.0643600132.80
EquityIndiamart Inter.Retailing0.91580243114.01
EquityRategain TravelIt - Software0.872225386109.04
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets0.7619250096.08
EquityL&T TechnologyIt - Services0.6718517683.94
EquityZensar Tech.It - Software0.61104315077.03
EquityMastekIt - Software0.5832736872.86
EquityKPIT Technologi.It - Software0.5760302572.20
EquityC.E. Info SystemIt - Software0.5642420070.62
EquityCigniti Tech.It - Services0.5552584069.61
EquitySagility IndiaIt - Services0.531553359866.57
EquitySonata SoftwareIt - Software0.52182602065.91
EquityeClerx ServicesCommercial Services & Supplies0.4720898459.22
EquityNetweb Technol.It - Services0.4640318558.61
EquityCartrade TechRetailing0.4637804557.78
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing0.45357470356.76
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services0.4341537954.18
EquityTata ElxsiIt - Software0.399133249.42
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.3732084646.95
EquitySun TV NetworkEntertainment0.3680472845.18
EquityCyient DLMIndustrial Manufacturing0.34108537843.72
Foreign EquityAmazon comInternet & Direct Marketing Retail0.342340043.41
EquityYatra OnlineLeisure Services0.33599492642.08
EquityAffle IndiaIt - Services0.3027436238.41
EquityFirstsour.Solu.Commercial Services & Supplies0.30110196738.12
Foreign EquityMicrosoft CorpSystems Software0.291063836.91
EquityIntellect DesignIt - Software0.2752385934.87
EquityZaggle PrepaidIt - Services0.2799870334.66
EquityZee EntertainmenEntertainment0.27371783634.60
EquityAXISCADES Tech.It - Services0.2443429030.96
EquitySwiggyRetailing0.2284468428.26
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment0.2129318926.50
EquityNIIT LearningOther Consumer Services0.2062170626.10
EquityTeam Lease Serv.Commercial Services & Supplies0.1912677724.70
EquityRashi PeripheralIt - Hardware0.1888610723.18
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.187500023.16
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.154327520.00
Foreign EquityAdobe IncApplication Software0.15520919.96
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment0.1312962117.34
EquityTata Technolog.It - Services0.1222454915.08
Foreign EquityEpam Systems IncIt - Services0.11821514.80
EquityOnward TechnologIt - Services0.1044299012.62
EquityRoute MobileTelecom - Services0.1012872912.61
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.0950000012.49
EquityGo Digit GeneralInsurance0.062862398.72
EquityUpdater ServicesCommercial Services & Supplies0.062787158.41
EquityRedingtonCommercial Services & Supplies0.031931814.33
EquityInox IndiaIndustrial Products0.02340333.26
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment0.0120182.27
EquityTracxn Technolo.Commercial Services & Supplies0.013335621.79
EquityLatent ViewIt - Software0.00254350.97
EquityNIITOther Consumer Services0.00626900.69
EquityNucleus Soft.It - Software0.0060340.51
EquityIndegeneHealthcare Services0.0027440.14
EquityNazara Technolo.Entertainment0.002120.01
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.18022.54
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.59750000074.47
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.39500000049.76
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.750345.22
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--1.160-,145.70

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Vaibhav Dusad
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

