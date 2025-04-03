ICICI Pru Technology Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Technology Fund Direct G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Infotech
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Vaibhav Dusad
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 12511.36
ICICI Pru Technology Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 201.28
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto one year from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than one year from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Technology Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Technology Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.17
-0.03
-14.36
-12.58
9.42
5.55
34.4
21.26
|Category Avg
-2.61
-1.35
-17.45
-14.2
4.94
6.84
31.06
8.59
|Category Best
-0.63
6.73
-13.92
-9.24
13.51
12.02
34.44
21.26
|Category Worst
-4.72
-5.02
-21.54
-16.53
-5.64
4.04
28.14
-16.6
ICICI Pru Technology Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Technology Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|20.61
|15283642
|2,579.42
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|12.70
|4562732
|1,589.31
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|8.32
|6631641
|1,041.30
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|It - Software
|5.65
|1515842
|707.28
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|5.19
|5821474
|649.56
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|4.84
|3848139
|606.10
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|4.82
|4056102
|603.48
|Equity
|Wipro
|It - Software
|3.15
|14203503
|394.36
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.14
|17694878
|393.00
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|It - Software
|1.95
|460900
|244.45
|Equity
|Mphasis
|It - Software
|1.71
|957193
|215.10
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.56
|279822
|195.66
|Foreign Equity
|Cognizant Tech Solutions
|It Consulting & Other Services
|1.47
|253394
|184.54
|Equity
|Cyient
|It - Services
|1.32
|1305365
|165.40
|Equity
|Coforge
|It - Software
|1.27
|216003
|159.02
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|It - Software
|1.19
|1841658
|148.88
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|It - Software
|1.14
|3382156
|143.42
|Foreign Equity
|Accenture Plc
|It Consulting & Other Services
|1.06
|43600
|132.80
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|0.91
|580243
|114.01
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|It - Software
|0.87
|2225386
|109.04
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.76
|192500
|96.08
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|It - Services
|0.67
|185176
|83.94
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|It - Software
|0.61
|1043150
|77.03
|Equity
|Mastek
|It - Software
|0.58
|327368
|72.86
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|It - Software
|0.57
|603025
|72.20
|Equity
|C.E. Info System
|It - Software
|0.56
|424200
|70.62
|Equity
|Cigniti Tech.
|It - Services
|0.55
|525840
|69.61
|Equity
|Sagility India
|It - Services
|0.53
|15533598
|66.57
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|It - Software
|0.52
|1826020
|65.91
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.47
|208984
|59.22
|Equity
|Netweb Technol.
|It - Services
|0.46
|403185
|58.61
|Equity
|Cartrade Tech
|Retailing
|0.46
|378045
|57.78
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|0.45
|3574703
|56.76
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|0.43
|415379
|54.18
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|It - Software
|0.39
|91332
|49.42
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.37
|320846
|46.95
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|0.36
|804728
|45.18
|Equity
|Cyient DLM
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.34
|1085378
|43.72
|Foreign Equity
|Amazon com
|Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
|0.34
|23400
|43.41
|Equity
|Yatra Online
|Leisure Services
|0.33
|5994926
|42.08
|Equity
|Affle India
|It - Services
|0.30
|274362
|38.41
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.30
|1101967
|38.12
|Foreign Equity
|Microsoft Corp
|Systems Software
|0.29
|10638
|36.91
|Equity
|Intellect Design
|It - Software
|0.27
|523859
|34.87
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|It - Services
|0.27
|998703
|34.66
|Equity
|Zee Entertainmen
|Entertainment
|0.27
|3717836
|34.60
|Equity
|AXISCADES Tech.
|It - Services
|0.24
|434290
|30.96
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|0.22
|844684
|28.26
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.21
|293189
|26.50
|Equity
|NIIT Learning
|Other Consumer Services
|0.20
|621706
|26.10
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.19
|126777
|24.70
|Equity
|Rashi Peripheral
|It - Hardware
|0.18
|886107
|23.18
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.18
|75000
|23.16
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.15
|43275
|20.00
|Foreign Equity
|Adobe Inc
|Application Software
|0.15
|5209
|19.96
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.13
|129621
|17.34
|Equity
|Tata Technolog.
|It - Services
|0.12
|224549
|15.08
|Foreign Equity
|Epam Systems Inc
|It - Services
|0.11
|8215
|14.80
|Equity
|Onward Technolog
|It - Services
|0.10
|442990
|12.62
|Equity
|Route Mobile
|Telecom - Services
|0.10
|128729
|12.61
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.09
|500000
|12.49
|Equity
|Go Digit General
|Insurance
|0.06
|286239
|8.72
|Equity
|Updater Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.06
|278715
|8.41
|Equity
|Redington
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.03
|193181
|4.33
|Equity
|Inox India
|Industrial Products
|0.02
|34033
|3.26
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.01
|2018
|2.27
|Equity
|Tracxn Technolo.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.01
|333562
|1.79
|Equity
|Latent View
|It - Software
|0.00
|25435
|0.97
|Equity
|NIIT
|Other Consumer Services
|0.00
|62690
|0.69
|Equity
|Nucleus Soft.
|It - Software
|0.00
|6034
|0.51
|Equity
|Indegene
|Healthcare Services
|0.00
|2744
|0.14
|Equity
|Nazara Technolo.
|Entertainment
|0.00
|212
|0.01
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.18
|0
|22.54
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.59
|7500000
|74.47
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.39
|5000000
|49.76
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.75
|0
|345.22
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.16
|0
|-,145.70
