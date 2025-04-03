ICICI Pru Thematic Advantage Fund FOF G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Thematic Advantage Fund FOF G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 10-Nov-2003
Fund Manager
: Dharmesh Kakkad
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2276.48
Invest wise with Expert advice
ICICI Pru Thematic Advantage Fund FOF G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 208.054
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
:
ICICI Pru Thematic Advantage Fund FOF G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Thematic Advantage Fund FOF G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.27
5.38
-4
-5.94
13.6
17
32.13
14.94
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
ICICI Pru Thematic Advantage Fund FOF G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Thematic Advantage Fund FOF G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Banking & Financial Services - Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|34.31
|60126703
|781.10
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru P.H.D Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|18.43
|115594859
|419.60
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund - Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|18.29
|175997198
|416.58
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|6.49
|8350579
|147.75
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru FMCG Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|6.04
|2864858
|137.61
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Equity Minimum Variance Fund-Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|5.41
|132639495
|123.35
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Ultra Short Term Fund - Direct (G)
|Capital Markets
|4.46
|34899153
|101.64
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund - Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|4.39
|65285095
|100.08
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.57
|0
|58.67
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.43
|0
|-9.95
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement