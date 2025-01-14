iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW

ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Auto

Launch Date

06-Oct-2022

Fund Manager

Rajat Chandak

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2739.18

ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  15.55

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of up to 1 Month from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than 1 month from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.82
3.52
-11.23
-15.8
5.02
-
-
23.93
Category Avg
-0.96
4.13
-10.93
-18.61
0.19
22
34.25
10.81
Category Best
-0.3
4.79
-9.05
-15.78
5.04
22.71
35.03
23.95
Category Worst
-1.93
3.13
-12.68
-21.6
-3.65
21.3
33.47
-14.68

ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
14-Jan-2025140

ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityM & MAutomobiles14.151499703387.68
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles9.82225382269.23
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles9.211133797252.32
EquityZomato LtdRetailing8.7510793341239.72
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles8.483743289232.32
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles7.48429249204.90
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure3.3485640991.58
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles2.7743871575.89
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components2.4967214668.32
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components2.34540716064.12
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components1.89105029751.87
EquityI R C T CLeisure Services1.7069622246.71
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.559513542.59
EquitySharda MotorAuto Components1.5226644941.87
EquityPricol LtdAuto Components1.50103687241.25
EquityMotherson WiringAuto Components1.48863786440.59
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.475114840.42
EquityDivgi TorqAuto Components1.3977505738.17
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products1.1710248132.19
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services1.1349748831.02
EquityRolex RingsAuto Components1.1021304930.13
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components0.9877291626.88
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.926868925.28
EquityCIE AutomotiveAuto Components0.8461911323.28
EquityAmara Raja Ener.Auto Components0.8423696623.20
EquitySansera Enginee.Auto Components0.7919575821.89
EquityAzad EngineeringElectrical Equipment0.6514007017.84
EquityVST Till. Tract.Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.604869616.55
EquityCMS Info SystemsCommercial Services & Supplies0.5835257516.14
EquityJK Tyre & IndustAuto Components0.4546949012.43
EquityKross LtdAuto Components0.3964157010.68
EquitySJS EnterprisesAuto Components0.3611860310.11
EquityGateway DistriTransport Services0.3315520759.29
EquityUnimech Aero.Aerospace & Defense0.31948108.66
EquityVarroc EngineerAuto Components0.291908188.04
EquityGNA AxlesAuto Components0.282638847.91
EquitySundram Fasten.Auto Components0.26782917.31
EquityCraftsman AutoAuto Components0.24147566.64
EquityEcos (India)Transport Services0.101573162.81
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-1.24034.05
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.216000005.94
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.123500003.46
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-6.610181.18
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--2.310-63.45

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Rajat Chandak
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

