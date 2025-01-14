ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Auto
Launch Date
: 06-Oct-2022
Fund Manager
: Rajat Chandak
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2739.18
ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.55
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of up to 1 Month from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than 1 month from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.82
3.52
-11.23
-15.8
5.02
-
-
23.93
|Category Avg
-0.96
4.13
-10.93
-18.61
0.19
22
34.25
10.81
|Category Best
-0.3
4.79
-9.05
-15.78
5.04
22.71
35.03
23.95
|Category Worst
-1.93
3.13
-12.68
-21.6
-3.65
21.3
33.47
-14.68
ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|14.15
|1499703
|387.68
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|9.82
|225382
|269.23
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|9.21
|1133797
|252.32
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|8.75
|10793341
|239.72
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|8.48
|3743289
|232.32
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|7.48
|429249
|204.90
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|3.34
|856409
|91.58
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|2.77
|438715
|75.89
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|2.49
|672146
|68.32
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|2.34
|5407160
|64.12
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.89
|1050297
|51.87
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|1.70
|696222
|46.71
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.55
|95135
|42.59
|Equity
|Sharda Motor
|Auto Components
|1.52
|266449
|41.87
|Equity
|Pricol Ltd
|Auto Components
|1.50
|1036872
|41.25
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|1.48
|8637864
|40.59
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.47
|51148
|40.42
|Equity
|Divgi Torq
|Auto Components
|1.39
|775057
|38.17
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|1.17
|102481
|32.19
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|1.13
|497488
|31.02
|Equity
|Rolex Rings
|Auto Components
|1.10
|213049
|30.13
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.98
|772916
|26.88
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.92
|68689
|25.28
|Equity
|CIE Automotive
|Auto Components
|0.84
|619113
|23.28
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|0.84
|236966
|23.20
|Equity
|Sansera Enginee.
|Auto Components
|0.79
|195758
|21.89
|Equity
|Azad Engineering
|Electrical Equipment
|0.65
|140070
|17.84
|Equity
|VST Till. Tract.
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.60
|48696
|16.55
|Equity
|CMS Info Systems
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.58
|352575
|16.14
|Equity
|JK Tyre & Indust
|Auto Components
|0.45
|469490
|12.43
|Equity
|Kross Ltd
|Auto Components
|0.39
|641570
|10.68
|Equity
|SJS Enterprises
|Auto Components
|0.36
|118603
|10.11
|Equity
|Gateway Distri
|Transport Services
|0.33
|1552075
|9.29
|Equity
|Unimech Aero.
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.31
|94810
|8.66
|Equity
|Varroc Engineer
|Auto Components
|0.29
|190818
|8.04
|Equity
|GNA Axles
|Auto Components
|0.28
|263884
|7.91
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|0.26
|78291
|7.31
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|0.24
|14756
|6.64
|Equity
|Ecos (India)
|Transport Services
|0.10
|157316
|2.81
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|1.24
|0
|34.05
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.21
|600000
|5.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.12
|350000
|3.46
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.61
|0
|181.18
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.31
|0
|-63.45
