ICICI Pru Ultra Short Term Fund Direct IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Ultra Short Term Fund Direct IDCW Q
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Manish Banthia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 13589.35
ICICI Pru Ultra Short Term Fund Direct IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.148
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto 6 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than 6 months from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Ultra Short Term Fund Direct IDCW Q- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Ultra Short Term Fund Direct IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.37
0.95
2.1
3.99
7.92
7.12
6.48
8.44
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
ICICI Pru Ultra Short Term Fund Direct IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.43
|4350
|435.61
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.77
|35000
|351.21
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.41
|30500
|305.67
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.36
|3000
|299.53
|NCD
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|2.36
|3000
|299.50
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.97
|2500
|249.82
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.77
|2250
|225.35
|NCD
|Oberoi Realty
|-/-
|1.58
|20000
|200.66
|NCD
|Motilal Osw.Home
|-/-
|1.58
|20000
|200.52
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.26
|1600
|159.78
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|1.22
|15500
|155.53
|NCD
|DLF Cyber City
|-/-
|1.18
|15000
|150.79
|NCD
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|1.18
|15000
|150.33
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.06
|1350
|135.24
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.98
|1250
|125.31
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.98
|12500
|125.14
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.98
|12500
|124.99
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.98
|1250
|124.89
|NCD
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.93
|1200
|118.95
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.84
|1075
|107.41
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.79
|10000
|100.56
|NCD
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|0.79
|10000
|100.41
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.79
|10000
|100.36
|NCD
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|0.79
|10000
|100.27
|NCD
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.79
|10000
|100.15
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.78
|10000
|100.06
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.78
|1000
|99.82
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.78
|1000
|99.39
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.69
|875
|87.52
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.67
|8500
|85.35
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.66
|850
|84.08
|NCD
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|0.59
|7500
|75.09
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.59
|750
|74.89
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.39
|5000
|50.47
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.39
|5000
|50.42
|NCD
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|0.39
|5000
|50.25
|NCD
|AAVAS Financiers
|-/-
|0.39
|5000
|50.24
|NCD
|DLF Home Develop
|-/-
|0.39
|5000
|50.19
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|0.39
|5000
|50.09
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.39
|5000
|50.06
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.39
|5000
|50.03
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.39
|500
|50.01
|NCD
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.39
|500
|49.94
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.39
|500
|49.89
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.35
|450
|45.59
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.35
|4500
|45.08
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.23
|300
|29.64
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|25.30
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|25.27
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|25.26
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|25.17
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|25.06
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|25.04
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.19
|2500
|25.02
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.19
|250
|24.99
|NCD
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|0.19
|250
|24.74
|NCD
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.11
|150
|14.87
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.09
|1250
|12.57
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.03
|500
|5.04
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.03
|400
|4.02
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.01
|150
|1.50
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.01
|150
|1.50
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.60
|58000000
|583.32
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh
|-/-
|0.59
|7500000
|75.39
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|3.83
|50000000
|485.85
|Commercial Paper
|Torrent Electri
|-/-
|2.29
|6000
|290.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|2.25
|6000
|285.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.24
|6000
|284.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|2.21
|6000
|280.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.86
|5000
|236.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.67
|4500
|212.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|1.53
|4000
|194.15
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.53
|20000000
|194.12
|Commercial Paper
|JM Finan Serv
|-/-
|1.52
|4000
|192.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.50
|4000
|190.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.49
|4000
|189.50
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.49
|4000
|188.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.48
|4000
|188.51
|Commercial Paper
|JM Finan Serv
|-/-
|1.32
|3500
|167.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|1.11
|3000
|141.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.10
|3000
|140.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.93
|2500
|117.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.92
|2500
|117.22
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.78
|2000
|98.94
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth &
|-/-
|0.77
|2000
|98.38
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth &
|-/-
|0.77
|2000
|98.23
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth &
|-/-
|0.77
|2000
|97.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.76
|2000
|96.97
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.76
|2000
|96.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.76
|2000
|96.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.75
|2000
|95.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.75
|2000
|95.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.73
|2000
|93.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.58
|1500
|74.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.55
|1500
|70.23
|Commercial Paper
|Phoenix ARC
|-/-
|0.55
|1500
|69.84
|Commercial Paper
|Phoenix ARC
|-/-
|0.54
|1500
|69.52
|Commercial Paper
|PVR Inox
|-/-
|0.39
|1000
|49.89
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.38
|1000
|49.40
|Commercial Paper
|PVR Inox
|-/-
|0.38
|1000
|49.22
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.38
|1000
|49.21
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.37
|1000
|47.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.37
|1000
|47.15
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.93
|0
|244.86
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.80
|0
|-,102.44
