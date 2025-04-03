ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign Equity
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Ritesh Lunawat
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3248.91
ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 62.72
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 3.00% - For redemption/switch-out of units within 3 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% - For redemption/switch-out of units after 3 months but before 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption/switch-out of units after 1 year from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.53
-5.66
-4.21
-6.11
1.86
9.74
17.97
15.65
|Category Avg
-3.48
-5.13
-4.14
-5.08
2.98
7.93
15.87
9.1
|Category Best
-1.16
3.86
6.43
3.04
11.92
17.46
33.25
15.99
|Category Worst
-8.38
-14.32
-16.27
-13.54
-10.78
1.53
6.61
-0.96
ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Foreign Equity
|Gilead Sciences Inc.
|Biotechnology
|3.18
|103725
|103.62
|Foreign Equity
|Altria Group Inc
|Tobacco
|2.91
|193878
|94.63
|Foreign Equity
|Walt Disney
|Media & Entertainment
|2.84
|92938
|92.43
|Foreign Equity
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
|Pharmaceuticals
|2.80
|174712
|91.03
|Foreign Equity
|Corteva Inc
|Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals
|2.79
|164840
|90.73
|Foreign Equity
|Kenvue Inc
|Consumer Non Durables
|2.68
|423060
|87.26
|Foreign Equity
|Boeing Co
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.51
|53582
|81.78
|Foreign Equity
|Brown-Forman Corp
|Beverages
|2.50
|281600
|81.49
|Foreign Equity
|Campbell Soup Co
|Packaged Foods & Meats
|2.47
|230045
|80.54
|Foreign Equity
|Veeva Systems Inc
|Health Care Technology
|2.47
|40982
|80.28
|Foreign Equity
|US Bancorp Inc
|Banks
|2.44
|194027
|79.53
|Foreign Equity
|Pfizer Inc
|Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|337963
|78.06
|Foreign Equity
|Microchip Technology Inc.
|Semiconductors
|2.39
|151020
|77.69
|Foreign Equity
|Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
|Health Care Equipment
|2.38
|84999
|77.49
|Foreign Equity
|Nike Inc
|Footwear
|2.38
|111580
|77.46
|Foreign Equity
|Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.27
|48191
|73.95
|Foreign Equity
|NXP Semiconductors NV
|Semiconductors
|2.25
|38800
|73.10
|Foreign Equity
|Estee Lauder Cos Inc
|Consumer Durables
|2.23
|115367
|72.50
|Foreign Equity
|Adobe Inc
|Application Software
|2.21
|18748
|71.86
|Foreign Equity
|Agilent Technologies Co Ltd
|Technology
|2.15
|62528
|69.90
|Foreign Equity
|International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
|Specialty Chemicals
|2.12
|96486
|68.98
|Foreign Equity
|Allegion plc
|Construction
|2.11
|60986
|68.60
|Foreign Equity
|ETSY INC
|Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
|2.08
|151760
|67.89
|Foreign Equity
|TRANSUNION
|Household Appliances
|2.08
|83791
|67.69
|Foreign Equity
|United Parcel Service Inc
|Industrial Products
|2.06
|64600
|67.20
|Foreign Equity
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
|Biotechnology
|2.01
|28316
|65.62
|Foreign Equity
|Medtronic Plc
|Health Care Equipment
|2.01
|81546
|65.58
|Foreign Equity
|MarketAxess Holdings Inc
|Capital Markets
|1.96
|37889
|63.84
|Foreign Equity
|Comcast Corporation
|Cable & Satellite
|1.86
|192818
|60.46
|Foreign Equity
|Alphabet Inc
|Interactive Media & Services
|1.83
|39678
|59.72
|Foreign Equity
|Charles Schwab Corp
|Finance
|1.73
|81080
|56.35
|Foreign Equity
|Amazon com
|Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
|1.51
|26550
|49.25
|Foreign Equity
|Amgen Inc
|Biotechnology
|1.40
|17000
|45.77
|Foreign Equity
|Equifax Inc.
|Research & Consulting Services
|1.30
|19791
|42.41
|Foreign Equity
|Mondelez International Inc
|Packaged Foods & Meats
|1.29
|75000
|42.10
|Foreign Equity
|Honeywell Internation India Pvt Ltd
|Industrial Conglomerates
|1.29
|22575
|42.00
|Foreign Equity
|Microsoft Corp
|Systems Software
|1.18
|11097
|38.50
|Foreign Equity
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.15
|9260
|37.37
|Foreign Equity
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
|Healthcare Services
|1.12
|7920
|36.61
|Foreign Equity
|Danaher Corp
|Trading
|1.11
|20000
|36.31
|Foreign Equity
|Lam Research Corporation
|Semiconductor Equipment
|1.10
|53720
|36.03
|Foreign Equity
|Merck & Co Inc
|Pharmaceuticals
|1.06
|43000
|34.66
|Foreign Equity
|Biogen Inc
|Biotechnology
|0.99
|26352
|32.35
|Foreign Equity
|Constellation Brands Inc
|Distillers & Vintners
|0.94
|20000
|30.67
|Foreign Equity
|TERADYNE INC
|Semiconductor Equipment
|0.93
|31717
|30.45
|Foreign Equity
|Autodesk
|Application Software
|0.92
|12574
|30.13
|Foreign Equity
|Masco Corp.
|Building Products
|0.91
|45464
|29.87
|Foreign Equity
|Monolithic Power Systems Inc
|Technology
|0.88
|5377
|28.71
|Foreign Equity
|West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.87
|14000
|28.42
|Foreign Equity
|Occidental Petroleum Corp
|Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|0.62
|47800
|20.40
|Foreign Equity
|Epam Systems Inc
|It - Services
|0.61
|11171
|20.12
|Foreign Equity
|OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP
|Industrial Capital Goods
|0.55
|20600
|17.96
|Foreign Equity
|Idex Corp
|Capital Goods
|0.54
|10341
|17.56
|Foreign Equity
|Emerson Electric
|Electrical Components & Equipment
|0.52
|15956
|16.95
|Foreign Equity
|Cognizant Tech Solutions
|It Consulting & Other Services
|0.49
|22200
|16.16
|Foreign Equity
|Salesforce.Com Inc
|Application Software
|0.49
|6145
|15.99
|Foreign Equity
|Freeport-McMoRan Inc
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.48
|49330
|15.91
|Foreign Equity
|Globant SA
|Software
|0.42
|10470
|13.77
|Foreign Equity
|ASML Holding NV-NY REG SHS
|Semiconductor Equipment
|0.30
|1600
|9.91
|Foreign Equity
|Qualcomm Inc.
|Semiconductors
|0.26
|6363
|8.74
|Foreign Equity
|The Clorox Company
|Consumer Non Durables
|0.25
|6046
|8.26
|Foreign Equity
|Newmont Corp
|Minerals/Mining
|0.16
|14600
|5.46
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.82
|0
|59.16
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.10
|0
|3.35
