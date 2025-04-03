iifl-logo
ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund G

ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Global Funds - Foreign Equity

Launch Date

18-Jun-2012

Fund Manager

Ritesh Lunawat

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3248.91

ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  56.31

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

3.00% - For redemption/switch-out of units within 3 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% - For redemption/switch-out of units after 3 months but before 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption/switch-out of units after 1 year from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.55
-5.71
-4.39
-6.48
1
8.76
16.85
15
Category Avg
-3.48
-5.13
-4.14
-5.08
2.98
7.93
15.87
9.1
Category Best
-1.16
3.86
6.43
3.04
11.92
17.46
33.25
15.99
Category Worst
-8.38
-14.32
-16.27
-13.54
-10.78
1.53
6.61
-0.96

ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
Foreign EquityGilead Sciences Inc.Biotechnology3.18103725103.62
Foreign EquityAltria Group IncTobacco2.9119387894.63
Foreign EquityWalt DisneyMedia & Entertainment2.849293892.43
Foreign EquityBristol-Myers Squibb CoPharmaceuticals2.8017471291.03
Foreign EquityCorteva IncFertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals2.7916484090.73
Foreign EquityKenvue IncConsumer Non Durables2.6842306087.26
Foreign EquityBoeing CoAerospace & Defense2.515358281.78
Foreign EquityBrown-Forman CorpBeverages2.5028160081.49
Foreign EquityCampbell Soup CoPackaged Foods & Meats2.4723004580.54
Foreign EquityVeeva Systems IncHealth Care Technology2.474098280.28
Foreign EquityUS Bancorp IncBanks2.4419402779.53
Foreign EquityPfizer IncPharmaceuticals2.4033796378.06
Foreign EquityMicrochip Technology Inc.Semiconductors2.3915102077.69
Foreign EquityZimmer Biomet Holdings IncHealth Care Equipment2.388499977.49
Foreign EquityNike IncFootwear2.3811158077.46
Foreign EquityHuntington Ingalls Industries IncAerospace & Defense2.274819173.95
Foreign EquityNXP Semiconductors NVSemiconductors2.253880073.10
Foreign EquityEstee Lauder Cos IncConsumer Durables2.2311536772.50
Foreign EquityAdobe IncApplication Software2.211874871.86
Foreign EquityAgilent Technologies Co LtdTechnology2.156252869.90
Foreign EquityInternational Flavors & Fragrances IncSpecialty Chemicals2.129648668.98
Foreign EquityAllegion plcConstruction2.116098668.60
Foreign EquityETSY INCInternet & Direct Marketing Retail2.0815176067.89
Foreign EquityTRANSUNIONHousehold Appliances2.088379167.69
Foreign EquityUnited Parcel Service IncIndustrial Products2.066460067.20
Foreign EquityBio-Rad Laboratories IncBiotechnology2.012831665.62
Foreign EquityMedtronic PlcHealth Care Equipment2.018154665.58
Foreign EquityMarketAxess Holdings IncCapital Markets1.963788963.84
Foreign EquityComcast CorporationCable & Satellite1.8619281860.46
Foreign EquityAlphabet IncInteractive Media & Services1.833967859.72
Foreign EquityCharles Schwab CorpFinance1.738108056.35
Foreign EquityAmazon comInternet & Direct Marketing Retail1.512655049.25
Foreign EquityAmgen IncBiotechnology1.401700045.77
Foreign EquityEquifax Inc.Research & Consulting Services1.301979142.41
Foreign EquityMondelez International IncPackaged Foods & Meats1.297500042.10
Foreign EquityHoneywell Internation India Pvt LtdIndustrial Conglomerates1.292257542.00
Foreign EquityMicrosoft CorpSystems Software1.181109738.50
Foreign EquityNorthrop Grumman CorpAerospace & Defense1.15926037.37
Foreign EquityThermo Fisher Scientific IncHealthcare Services1.12792036.61
Foreign EquityDanaher CorpTrading1.112000036.31
Foreign EquityLam Research CorporationSemiconductor Equipment1.105372036.03
Foreign EquityMerck & Co IncPharmaceuticals1.064300034.66
Foreign EquityBiogen IncBiotechnology0.992635232.35
Foreign EquityConstellation Brands IncDistillers & Vintners0.942000030.67
Foreign EquityTERADYNE INCSemiconductor Equipment0.933171730.45
Foreign EquityAutodeskApplication Software0.921257430.13
Foreign EquityMasco Corp.Building Products0.914546429.87
Foreign EquityMonolithic Power Systems IncTechnology0.88537728.71
Foreign EquityWest Pharmaceutical Services IncPharmaceuticals0.871400028.42
Foreign EquityOccidental Petroleum CorpOil & Gas Exploration & Production0.624780020.40
Foreign EquityEpam Systems IncIt - Services0.611117120.12
Foreign EquityOTIS WORLDWIDE CORPIndustrial Capital Goods0.552060017.96
Foreign EquityIdex CorpCapital Goods0.541034117.56
Foreign EquityEmerson ElectricElectrical Components & Equipment0.521595616.95
Foreign EquityCognizant Tech SolutionsIt Consulting & Other Services0.492220016.16
Foreign EquitySalesforce.Com IncApplication Software0.49614515.99
Foreign EquityFreeport-McMoRan IncNon - Ferrous Metals0.484933015.91
Foreign EquityGlobant SASoftware0.421047013.77
Foreign EquityASML Holding NV-NY REG SHSSemiconductor Equipment0.3016009.91
Foreign EquityQualcomm Inc.Semiconductors0.2663638.74
Foreign EquityThe Clorox CompanyConsumer Non Durables0.2560468.26
Foreign EquityNewmont CorpMinerals/Mining0.16146005.46
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.82059.16
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.1003.35

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Ritesh Lunawat
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

