iifl-logo
iifl-logo

IIFCL Infrastructure Debt Fund Series II G

IIFCL Infrastructure Debt Fund Series II G

Summary Info

Fund Name

IIFCL Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

IIFCL Infrastructure Debt Fund Series II G

AMC

IIFCL Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Fixed Maturity Plans

Launch Date

31-Dec-2013

Fund Manager

Sumer Singh

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

IIFCL Infrastructure Debt Fund Series II G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  04-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

IIFCL Infrastructure Debt Fund Series II G- NAV Chart

IIFCL Infrastructure Debt Fund Series II G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

IIFCL Infrastructure Debt Fund Series II G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

IIFCL Infrastructure Debt Fund Series II G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

10000000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
IIFCL Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Oct-2014
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
639.14
Trustee/s:
Shri Ajoy Kumar Deb, Board Trustees of IIFCL M, Pankaj Dwivedi, Rajeev Mukhija, Surendra Kumar Dixit
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
S.K Nagpal
CIO:
Saravana Kumar Ananthan
President:
NA
Director/s:
Harish Kant Parikh, S.K Nagpal, Sanjeev Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar Chanana, Sudhir Arya
Compliance Officer/s:
Shri Ajay Pal Singh Saini
Investor Service Officer/s:
Smt. Rekha Shukla, Smt.Rekha Shukla
Fund Manager/s:
Sumer Singh
Auditors:
ANIL L GOYAL & ASSOCIATES

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Corporate Office, 301-312, 3rd Floor, Amba Deep Building, 14, Kasturba Gandhi Marg New Delhi 110001
Contact Nos:
011-43717125/26
Fax:
011-23730251
Email:
Complianceofficer@iifclmf.com
Website:
WWW.iifclmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.