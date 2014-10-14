IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 2C Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: IL&FS Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 2C Dir G
AMC
: IL&FS Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 03-Mar-2014
Fund Manager
: Neelesh Vernekar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 2C Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 31-Mar-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 2240848.0414
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 2C Dir G- NAV Chart
IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 2C Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.98
1.98
1.98
4.08
55.57
23.3
-
16.32
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 2C Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 2C Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500000000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
