IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 2C Dir G

Summary Info

Summary Info

Fund Name

IL&FS Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 2C Dir G

AMC

IL&FS Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

03-Mar-2014

Fund Manager

Neelesh Vernekar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 2C Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  31-Mar-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  2240848.0414

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 2C Dir G- NAV Chart

IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 2C Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
1.98
1.98
1.98
4.08
55.57
23.3
-
16.32
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 2C Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 2C Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500000000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Key information

Fund House:
IL&FS Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Oct-2014
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,083.59
Trustee/s:
Mr. Chandrahas Charekar, Mr. Prem Chand Dhiman, IL&FS AMC Trustee Limited, Mr. B Narasimhan
Chairman:
Mr. Ramesh C Bawa
CEO / MD:
Mr. Jignesh Shah
CIO:
Mr. Neelesh Vernekar
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Jignesh Shah, Mr. Manish Panchal, Mr. Nand Kishore, Mr. V Giriraj
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jyoti Pandey
Investor Service Officer/s:
Amit Mainkar
Fund Manager/s:
Neelesh Vernekar
Auditors:
Mukund M. Chitale & Co.

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
The IL&FS Financial Centre,8th Floor Plot C-22,G-Block,Bandra Kurla Complex,Bandra(East),Mumbai-400051
Contact Nos:
022-26533333
Fax:
022-26533589 jyo
Email:
jyoti.pandey@ilfsindia.com
Website:
www.ilfsinfrafund.com

