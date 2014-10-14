IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 3 A Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: IL&FS Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 3 A Dir G
AMC
: IL&FS Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2018
Fund Manager
: Jignesh Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 3 A Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 04-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 3 A Dir G- NAV Chart
IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 3 A Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 3 A Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
IL FS Infrastructure Debt Fund Sr 3 A Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
