Invesco India Arbitrage Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Arbitrage Fund G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Arbitrage Funds
Launch Date
: 10-Apr-2007
Fund Manager
: Deepak Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 19341.09
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.32
0.75
1.75
3.72
7.3
6.96
5.59
6.59
|Category Avg
0.32
0.77
1.77
3.8
7.39
6.77
5.48
5.66
|Category Best
0.57
1.54
9.47
11.54
15.35
9.23
6.87
7.7
|Category Worst
0.19
0.39
-5.17
-3.19
0.46
4.79
4.4
-0.76
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.73
|6010000
|721.26
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.63
|5831000
|702.11
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.36
|2637800
|456.97
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|2.24
|20893950
|433.77
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.10
|3996250
|405.83
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|2.01
|10774000
|388.18
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.61
|895300
|311.85
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.40
|584175
|270.09
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.32
|3704250
|255.14
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.25
|9653400
|242.15
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.14
|1534875
|219.56
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.07
|1088400
|207.11
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.01
|7925850
|195.17
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.99
|392900
|190.61
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|0.87
|20810250
|168.35
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.81
|926000
|156.28
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.76
|298500
|147.32
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.76
|474600
|146.56
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.75
|642125
|144.30
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.70
|11420350
|135.43
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|0.68
|683550
|132.35
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.68
|4448925
|130.68
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.67
|2097700
|130.19
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.66
|3960000
|127.17
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|0.65
|165520000
|124.96
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.64
|122900
|124.47
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.61
|18954000
|118.42
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.60
|448525
|115.94
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.59
|2876800
|113.63
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.58
|1156050
|113.07
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.58
|7162800
|111.76
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.56
|1524250
|108.97
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.55
|2455250
|107.06
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.55
|176250
|106.67
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.55
|484600
|106.11
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.54
|5335200
|105.14
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.52
|7375500
|101.19
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.52
|2761200
|100.59
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.51
|133875
|98.56
|Equity
|Yes Bank
|Banks
|0.51
|58786000
|98.46
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.50
|968500
|97.34
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.49
|429450
|95.57
|Equity
|Aditya Birla Cap
|Finance
|0.48
|5880600
|91.93
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|0.47
|372000
|91.59
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.46
|7756125
|88.02
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.43
|874800
|83.16
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.43
|1356300
|82.53
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.43
|1296900
|82.42
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|0.43
|616193
|82.40
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.42
|355500
|82.00
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.42
|373500
|81.80
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|0.41
|3304600
|80.02
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.41
|158000
|78.86
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|0.40
|1687500
|78.31
|Equity
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.40
|11227500
|77.99
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.40
|415000
|77.70
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|0.40
|5448800
|76.93
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|0.40
|13170000
|76.89
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|0.38
|350100
|73.38
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.38
|458150
|72.99
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.37
|1960350
|72.40
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.37
|233100
|71.73
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.37
|1815850
|71.68
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.37
|555100
|71.29
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.37
|666000
|71.22
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|0.37
|815250
|71.12
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.33
|2864400
|64.52
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.33
|293400
|63.95
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|0.33
|6068000
|63.72
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|0.33
|508400
|62.91
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|0.32
|7152000
|62.50
|Equity
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance
|0.32
|3063000
|61.55
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.32
|479375
|61.30
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.31
|187200
|59.22
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.31
|217200
|59.03
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.30
|373825
|58.69
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|0.30
|6161525
|58.63
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.30
|1721250
|58.38
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.29
|1488000
|55.94
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|0.28
|20100
|53.35
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.27
|1526400
|53.08
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.27
|375700
|52.87
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.27
|198000
|52.62
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.26
|3281250
|51.16
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.26
|965600
|50.90
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.26
|107400
|50.11
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.26
|867825
|49.69
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|0.25
|3708900
|48.50
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.25
|2366450
|47.87
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.24
|218625
|46.62
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|0.24
|100400
|45.51
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.23
|451500
|44.70
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.23
|433500
|44.06
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.23
|241200
|43.86
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|0.21
|288050
|41.44
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|0.21
|87250
|41.12
|Equity
|IRB Infra.Devl.
|Construction
|0.21
|9317250
|40.30
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.21
|1401000
|39.69
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.20
|1225700
|39.63
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.20
|857000
|39.57
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.19
|588070
|37.22
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.19
|121750
|35.89
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.19
|227500
|35.83
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.18
|310375
|34.96
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.18
|534000
|34.83
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.18
|61800
|33.86
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.17
|677000
|33.64
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.17
|229775
|33.62
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.16
|227500
|30.76
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.16
|510000
|30.63
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.15
|97625
|29.42
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.15
|84500
|28.13
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.14
|812700
|27.85
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.14
|1554000
|27.84
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.14
|445000
|27.75
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|0.14
|647000
|27.43
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.14
|583200
|27.11
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.13
|151250
|25.57
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.13
|67350
|24.79
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.12
|972000
|23.06
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.11
|206800
|21.88
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.11
|30450
|21.29
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.10
|636000
|19.80
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.10
|1115000
|19.80
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.10
|139000
|19.76
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.10
|22750
|19.40
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.09
|22875
|18.07
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.09
|316500
|17.45
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.09
|265000
|16.59
|Equity
|HFCL
|Telecom - Services
|0.08
|2016900
|15.97
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.08
|318750
|15.72
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.08
|40200
|14.58
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|0.07
|110700
|14.02
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|0.07
|54075
|13.32
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.07
|435000
|13.15
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|0.07
|178000
|12.74
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.07
|95700
|12.63
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|0.06
|38750
|12.17
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|0.06
|14350
|11.14
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|0.06
|170000
|11.06
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.05
|36750
|10.27
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.05
|69000
|10.26
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.05
|8500
|10.15
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.05
|20475
|9.77
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|0.05
|65800
|9.76
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.05
|32250
|9.25
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.05
|26250
|8.93
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.04
|87200
|8.70
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.04
|88920
|8.56
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.04
|384000
|8.52
|Equity
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.04
|97900
|7.61
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.04
|272975
|6.82
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.03
|64800
|5.68
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.03
|84750
|5.23
|Equity
|NBCC
|Construction
|0.03
|713400
|5.19
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.02
|72800
|4.61
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|0.02
|278875
|4.60
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.02
|4950
|4.31
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.02
|9750
|4.27
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|0.02
|29250
|3.69
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.02
|22050
|3.41
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|0.01
|270
|2.84
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.01
|18125
|2.53
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.01
|24800
|2.08
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.01
|28000
|1.87
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.01
|6375
|1.21
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.01
|2400
|1.10
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|13950
|0.81
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.00
|10925
|0.80
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|1300
|0.60
|Equity
|IIFL Finance
|Finance
|0.00
|17050
|0.51
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.00
|4250
|0.35
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|3750
|0.32
|Equity
|RBL Bank
|Banks
|0.00
|12500
|0.19
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|0.00
|800
|0.09
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|0.00
|1700
|0.06
|Debt Investments
|ZCB
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.32
|5000000
|61.18
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.26
|5000000
|50.13
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.00
|-150
|-0.04
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.00
|-150
|-0.04
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Yes Bank
|Banks
|0.00
|-26000
|-0.04
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NTPC
|Power
|0.00
|-1500
|-0.04
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.00
|-1300
|-0.04
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.00
|-2925
|-0.05
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.00
|-2025
|-0.06
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|0.00
|-1700
|-0.06
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.00
|-150
|-0.07
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.00
|-2000
|-0.07
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|-900
|-0.07
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|-8000
|-0.08
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.00
|-1800
|-0.08
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.00
|-7100
|-0.08
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.00
|-3850
|-0.08
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|0.00
|-800
|-0.09
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.00
|-1000
|-0.10
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.00
|-750
|-0.10
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|-700
|-0.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.00
|-7500
|-0.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.00
|-550
|-0.12
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.00
|-600
|-0.13
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.00
|-22500
|-0.15
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.00
|-450
|-0.16
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.00
|-1000
|-0.17
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.00
|-5400
|-0.18
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.00
|-10500
|-0.19
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|RBL Bank
|Banks
|0.00
|-12500
|-0.19
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.00
|-875
|-0.22
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.00
|-4400
|-0.27
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.00
|-8100
|-0.27
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.00
|-875
|-0.30
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|-3750
|-0.32
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.00
|-4250
|-0.35
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.00
|-10000
|-0.50
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IIFL Finance
|Finance
|0.00
|-17050
|-0.51
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|-1300
|-0.59
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|-20000
|-0.61
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.00
|-10925
|-0.81
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|-13950
|-0.81
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.00
|-23000
|-0.87
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|-0.01
|-30600
|-1.00
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|-0.01
|-2400
|-1.10
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|-0.01
|-1560000
|-1.19
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-0.01
|-6375
|-1.21
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|-0.01
|-32000
|-1.27
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|-0.01
|-45000
|-1.28
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|DLF
|Realty
|-0.01
|-20625
|-1.32
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|-0.01
|-22000
|-1.38
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|-0.01
|-70200
|-1.39
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|-0.01
|-160000
|-1.42
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Yes Bank
|Banks
|-0.01
|-884000
|-1.49
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|-0.01
|-8100
|-1.58
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|-0.01
|-12111
|-1.63
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|-0.01
|-13500
|-1.63
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|-0.01
|-84150
|-1.76
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|-0.01
|-85800
|-1.81
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|-0.01
|-28000
|-1.89
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|-0.01
|-9300
|-1.96
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|-0.01
|-11100
|-2.03
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|-0.01
|-24800
|-2.08
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|-0.01
|-18125
|-2.55
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|MRF
|Auto Components
|-0.01
|-270
|-2.85
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|-0.02
|-27600
|-2.98
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|-0.02
|-221200
|-3.15
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|-0.02
|-22050
|-3.41
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|-0.02
|-11250
|-3.51
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Torrent Power
|Power
|-0.02
|-29250
|-3.71
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|-0.02
|-4625
|-3.99
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|-0.02
|-9750
|-4.30
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|-0.02
|-4950
|-4.32
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aditya Birla Cap
|Finance
|-0.02
|-275400
|-4.35
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|-0.02
|-72800
|-4.63
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|H U D C O
|Finance
|-0.02
|-278875
|-4.63
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NBCC
|Construction
|-0.03
|-713400
|-5.21
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|-0.03
|-84750
|-5.25
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|-0.03
|-88000
|-5.52
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|-0.03
|-632000
|-5.58
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-0.03
|-63900
|-5.61
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|-0.03
|-722250
|-5.91
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|-0.04
|-272975
|-6.80
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|-0.04
|-97900
|-7.65
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|-0.04
|-384000
|-8.55
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|-0.04
|-88920
|-8.61
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|-0.05
|-87200
|-8.75
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|-0.05
|-26250
|-8.99
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|-0.05
|-32100
|-9.25
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|-0.05
|-65800
|-9.78
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|-0.05
|-20475
|-9.82
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|-0.05
|-8500
|-10.19
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|-0.05
|-69000
|-10.32
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|-0.05
|-36750
|-10.33
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|-0.06
|-170000
|-11.12
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|-0.06
|-14350
|-11.16
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|-0.06
|-38750
|-12.25
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|-0.06
|-95700
|-12.44
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-0.07
|-415000
|-12.59
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|-0.07
|-178000
|-12.77
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|-0.07
|-54075
|-13.35
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|-0.07
|-110700
|-14.09
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|-0.08
|-40200
|-14.64
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|-0.08
|-18125
|-15.54
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|-0.08
|-318750
|-15.81
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HFCL
|Telecom - Services
|-0.08
|-2016900
|-16.05
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|-0.09
|-265000
|-16.67
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|-0.09
|-316500
|-17.51
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|-0.09
|-22875
|-18.18
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|-0.10
|-506100
|-18.91
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NTPC
|Power
|-0.10
|-634500
|-19.84
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|-0.10
|-139000
|-19.88
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|-0.10
|-1115000
|-19.90
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|-0.11
|-30450
|-21.35
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-0.11
|-206800
|-22.01
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|-0.12
|-972000
|-23.20
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|-0.13
|-66900
|-24.72
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|-0.13
|-150250
|-25.50
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|-0.14
|-423000
|-26.52
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|-0.14
|-581400
|-27.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|-0.14
|-647000
|-27.60
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|-0.14
|-1543500
|-27.79
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Oil India
|Oil
|-0.14
|-812700
|-28.02
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|-0.15
|-84500
|-28.30
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|-0.15
|-97625
|-29.53
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|-0.16
|-510000
|-30.76
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|-0.16
|-227500
|-30.93
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|-0.17
|-667000
|-33.28
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|-0.17
|-229775
|-33.78
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-0.18
|-61800
|-33.97
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|-0.18
|-534000
|-35.01
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|-0.18
|-310375
|-35.07
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|-0.19
|-227500
|-35.99
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-0.19
|-121750
|-36.03
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|-0.19
|-588070
|-37.31
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|-0.20
|-1356000
|-38.53
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|-0.20
|-1195100
|-38.86
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-0.21
|-857000
|-39.69
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IRB Infra.Devl.
|Construction
|-0.21
|-9317250
|-40.56
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|-0.21
|-87250
|-41.16
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|-0.21
|-288050
|-41.56
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|-0.22
|-230100
|-41.97
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|-0.23
|-433500
|-44.23
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|-0.23
|-451500
|-44.90
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|-0.24
|-100400
|-45.61
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|-0.24
|-218625
|-46.74
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|-0.25
|-2366450
|-48.14
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|CESC
|Power
|-0.25
|-3708900
|-48.76
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|-0.26
|-867825
|-49.84
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|-0.26
|-107400
|-50.41
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-0.26
|-965600
|-51.12
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|-0.27
|-3273750
|-51.37
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|-0.27
|-198000
|-52.84
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|-0.27
|-1521000
|-53.12
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-0.27
|-375700
|-53.16
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|-0.28
|-20100
|-53.64
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|-0.28
|-1454250
|-54.00
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|-0.29
|-1465000
|-55.43
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|-0.29
|-6360000
|-55.85
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|-0.30
|-1713150
|-58.28
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bank of India
|Banks
|-0.30
|-6161525
|-58.98
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|-0.31
|-373825
|-59.03
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|-0.31
|-217050
|-59.32
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|-0.31
|-187200
|-59.55
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-0.32
|-479375
|-61.68
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance
|-0.32
|-3063000
|-61.95
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|-0.33
|-508400
|-63.31
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|-0.33
|-6060000
|-63.63
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|-0.33
|-293400
|-64.33
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|O N G C
|Oil
|-0.34
|-2860550
|-64.82
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|-0.35
|-638400
|-68.50
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|-0.37
|-555100
|-71.55
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|-0.37
|-815250
|-71.59
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|-0.37
|-340800
|-71.64
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|-0.37
|-1815850
|-72.05
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|-0.37
|-233100
|-72.14
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-0.38
|-457450
|-73.31
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|-0.38
|-5227600
|-74.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|-0.40
|-13170000
|-77.41
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|-0.40
|-11205000
|-78.05
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|-0.40
|-415000
|-78.16
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|JSW Energy
|Power
|-0.41
|-1687500
|-78.54
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|-0.41
|-158000
|-79.29
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|-0.42
|-3304600
|-80.26
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|-0.42
|-604082
|-81.22
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|DLF
|Realty
|-0.42
|-1276275
|-81.33
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|-0.42
|-372900
|-82.16
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|-0.43
|-355500
|-82.51
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|-0.43
|-1351900
|-82.72
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|-0.43
|-874800
|-83.64
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aditya Birla Cap
|Finance
|-0.46
|-5605200
|-88.02
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|-0.46
|-7756125
|-88.55
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|-0.48
|-372000
|-92.10
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|-0.50
|-429450
|-95.90
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Yes Bank
|Banks
|-0.50
|-57876000
|-97.57
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|-0.51
|-967500
|-97.90
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|-0.51
|-133875
|-98.79
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|-0.52
|-2759900
|-,101.10
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|-0.52
|-7375500
|-,101.51
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|-0.54
|-5262075
|-,104.17
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|-0.55
|-484600
|-,106.78
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|-0.55
|-176250
|-,107.33
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|-0.56
|-2455250
|-,107.56
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|-0.56
|-1524250
|-,109.25
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|-0.58
|-7162800
|-,112.13
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|-0.58
|-2844800
|-,112.88
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|-0.59
|-1156050
|-,113.68
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|M & M
|Automobiles
|-0.60
|-447650
|-,116.42
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|-0.62
|-18954000
|-,119.08
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|-0.64
|-163960000
|-,124.28
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|-0.65
|-122900
|-,125.26
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|-0.65
|-2009700
|-,125.44
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|-0.66
|-3960000
|-,128.00
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|-0.68
|-675450
|-,131.18
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|-0.68
|-4446900
|-,131.45
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|-0.70
|-11413250
|-,135.85
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|-0.74
|-463350
|-,143.96
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|-0.75
|-641575
|-,144.75
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|-0.77
|-298500
|-,148.25
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|-0.81
|-926000
|-,157.25
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|-0.85
|-20088000
|-,163.53
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Trent
|Retailing
|-0.99
|-392900
|-,191.21
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|-1.01
|-7925850
|-,195.33
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|-1.08
|-1088400
|-,208.35
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|-1.14
|-1534125
|-,219.76
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|-1.26
|-9653400
|-,243.70
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|-1.33
|-3704250
|-,256.66
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|-1.40
|-584025
|-,270.86
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TCS
|IT - Software
|-1.62
|-894425
|-,313.40
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|-2.02
|-10772000
|-,390.53
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|-2.11
|-3996250
|-,408.17
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|-2.24
|-20724000
|-,432.82
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|-2.37
|-2637800
|-,458.44
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|-3.65
|-5831000
|-,706.30
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|-3.74
|-5996500
|-,723.47
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.03
|20000000
|199.23
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.52
|10000000
|99.81
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.51
|10000000
|98.23
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.50
|10000000
|97.08
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.49
|10000000
|95.03
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|0.26
|5000000
|49.38
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.26
|5000000
|49.35
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.25
|5000000
|49.23
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Invesco India Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|14.74
|8061309
|2,850.51
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Invesco India Money Market Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|5.86
|3698366
|1,133.17
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Invesco India Treasury Advantage Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|0.58
|291341
|111.53
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Invesco India Ultra Short Term Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|0.46
|317296
|88.87
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Invesco India Corporate Bond Fund-Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.32
|190470
|62.54
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Invesco India Short Term Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.20
|103738
|39.40
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|67.01
|0
|12,957.85
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.79
|0
|1,313.39
