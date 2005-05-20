iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G

Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Invesco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G

AMC

Invesco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Amit Ganatra

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

918.7

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  59.82

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

In respect of each purchase/switch in of units, an exit load of 1% is payable if units are redeemed/switched out on or before 1 years from the date of allotment. In respect each purchase /switch in of units no exit load is payable if units are redeemed/switched out after 1 years from the date of allotment.

Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.84
3.24
-5.3
-4.13
7.06
12.65
17.66
12.69
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bajaj Finance11,239

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
NTPC3,93,067
GE Vernova T&D50,335
REC Ltd1,73,183
KPIT Technologi.52,186
Brainbees Solut.1,34,727

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks6.3333580658.17
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction5.7816784353.10
EquityInfosysIT - Software4.7325736643.43
EquityICICI BankBanks4.5034318741.32
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.4133773240.53
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.4814312722.80
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services2.2918865421.05
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.127527919.46
EquityTCSIT - Software2.065441018.95
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.016264618.46
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles1.779373716.21
EquityAxis BankBanks1.5914375014.59
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.501875813.80
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.484428113.62
EquityTrentRetailing1.472791613.54
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.2953430011.86
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services1.2812058111.79
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.256011011.44
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.092246510.05
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.082280979.94
EquityNTPC GreenPower1.0711298619.86
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.04112399.58
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.003729989.18
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.97162158.88
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.95518538.76
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables0.9562728.74
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.93163148.65
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.92366518.45
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.91182008.36
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty0.84398497.71
EquityDr Lal PathlabsHealthcare Services0.83329437.61
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.78499617.14
EquityAWFIS SpaceCommercial Services & Supplies0.761068936.98
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.751087326.89
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing0.543111774.94
EquityConcord EnviroOther Utilities0.24498122.19
EquityHappy ForgingsIndustrial Products0.19207241.74
Debt Investments
Debt - OtherCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.998009.04
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-2.22200000020.44
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-2.16200000019.79
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-1.0810000009.96
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureAxis BankBanks-1.60-143750-14.68
Derivatives - Stock FutureReliance IndustrPetroleum Products-2.13-162500-19.60
Derivatives - Stock FutureLarsen & ToubroConstruction-3.64-105000-33.40
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsInvesco India Short Term Fund - Direct (G)-/-6.0114544955.24
Indian Mutual FundsInvesco India Money Market Fund - Direct (G)-/-5.4916455150.41
Indian Mutual FundsInvesco India Medium Duration Fund-Dir(G)-/-1.7012687815.66
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-15.990146.93
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-7.54068.92

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Invesco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-May-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,08,364.07
Trustee/s:
Mr. Jeremy Charles Simpso, Invesco Trustee Private L, Mr. Jeremy Simpson
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Saurabh Nanavati
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Tak Shing LO, Mrs.Bakul Patel
Compliance Officer/s:
MR. Suresh Jakhotiya
Investor Service Officer/s:
Surinder Singh Negi
Fund Manager/s:
Amit Ganatra
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
2101-A, A Wing, 21st Floor, Marathon Futurex, N.M.Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013.
Contact Nos:
022 - 67310000
Fax:
022 - 23019422
Email:
mfservices@invesco.com
Website:
www.invescomutualfund.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.