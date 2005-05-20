Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Amit Ganatra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 918.7
Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 23.6
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase/switch in of units, an exit load of 1% is payable if units are redeemed/switched out on or before 1 years from the date of allotment. In respect each purchase /switch in of units no exit load is payable if units are redeemed/switched out after 1 years from the date of allotment.
Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.84
3.25
-5.31
-4.13
7
12.62
17.63
12.42
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.33
|335806
|58.17
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|5.78
|167843
|53.10
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.73
|257366
|43.43
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.50
|343187
|41.32
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.41
|337732
|40.53
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.48
|143127
|22.80
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|2.29
|188654
|21.05
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.12
|75279
|19.46
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.06
|54410
|18.95
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.01
|62646
|18.46
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|1.77
|93737
|16.21
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.59
|143750
|14.59
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.50
|18758
|13.80
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.48
|44281
|13.62
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.47
|27916
|13.54
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.29
|534300
|11.86
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|1.28
|120581
|11.79
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.25
|60110
|11.44
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.09
|22465
|10.05
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.08
|228097
|9.94
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|1.07
|1129861
|9.86
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.04
|11239
|9.58
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.00
|372998
|9.18
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.97
|16215
|8.88
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.95
|51853
|8.76
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.95
|6272
|8.74
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.93
|16314
|8.65
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.92
|36651
|8.45
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.91
|18200
|8.36
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|0.84
|39849
|7.71
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|0.83
|32943
|7.61
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.78
|49961
|7.14
|Equity
|AWFIS Space
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.76
|106893
|6.98
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.75
|108732
|6.89
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|0.54
|311177
|4.94
|Equity
|Concord Enviro
|Other Utilities
|0.24
|49812
|2.19
|Equity
|Happy Forgings
|Industrial Products
|0.19
|20724
|1.74
|Debt Investments
|Debt - Other
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.99
|800
|9.04
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|2.22
|2000000
|20.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.16
|2000000
|19.79
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.08
|1000000
|9.96
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|-1.60
|-143750
|-14.68
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|-2.13
|-162500
|-19.60
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|-3.64
|-105000
|-33.40
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Invesco India Short Term Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|6.01
|145449
|55.24
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Invesco India Money Market Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|5.49
|164551
|50.41
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Invesco India Medium Duration Fund-Dir(G)
|-/-
|1.70
|126878
|15.66
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|15.99
|0
|146.93
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|7.54
|0
|68.92
