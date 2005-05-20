Invesco India Banking PSU Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Banking PSU Fund Direct G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Vikas Garg
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 100.24
Invesco India Banking PSU Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 2383.4657
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If units are redeemed / switched-out on or before 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Invesco India Banking PSU Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Banking PSU Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.69
1.9
2.76
4.33
8.96
6.29
6.24
7.31
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Invesco India Banking PSU Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Banking PSU Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|9.59
|1000000
|9.66
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|7.98
|800000
|8.04
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|7.96
|800000
|8.02
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|7.92
|800000
|7.98
|Corporate Debts
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|5.07
|500000
|5.10
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|5.03
|500000
|5.06
|Corporate Debts
|National Highway
|-/-
|4.99
|500000
|5.03
|Corporate Debts
|H P C L
|-/-
|4.98
|500000
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.98
|500000
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.97
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|4.52
|500000
|4.55
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|4.14
|500000
|4.17
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|5.10
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|5.10
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|5.07
|500000
|5.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|4.99
|500000
|5.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.85
|0
|3.88
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.40
|0
|3.42
