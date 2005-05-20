Invesco India Corporate Bond Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Corporate Bond Fund Direct G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Vikas Garg
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5903.25
Invesco India Corporate Bond Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 3343.7384
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If units are redeemed / switched out on or before 45 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed /switched out after 45 days from the date of allotment.
Invesco India Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.66
1.82
2.9
4.51
9.27
6.9
6.77
7.49
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Invesco India Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
Invesco India Corporate Bond Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.09
|17000000
|169.06
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.56
|14000000
|139.62
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.30
|12500000
|125.67
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|2.12
|11500000
|115.75
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|2.04
|11000000
|111.47
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.83
|10000000
|100.19
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.83
|10000000
|99.97
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.81
|10000000
|98.81
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.60
|8700000
|87.49
|Corporate Debts
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|1.41
|7500000
|76.97
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.34
|7200000
|73.06
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.28
|7000000
|70.19
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.28
|7000000
|70.12
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.10
|6000000
|59.93
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.95
|5200000
|51.89
|PTC
|INDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1-SERIES A3
|-/-
|0.93
|52
|50.72
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.92
|5000000
|50.39
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.92
|5000000
|50.32
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.92
|5000000
|50.23
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.92
|5000000
|50.21
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.92
|5000000
|50.20
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.92
|5000000
|50.19
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.92
|5000000
|50.15
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.92
|5000000
|50.11
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.92
|5000000
|50.07
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.92
|5000000
|50.05
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.92
|5000000
|50.04
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.91
|5000000
|49.98
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.91
|5000000
|49.90
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.90
|5000000
|49.31
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.83
|4500000
|45.24
|Corporate Debts
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|0.73
|4000000
|40.03
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.68
|4500000
|37.58
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.67
|4000000
|36.42
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.65
|3500000
|35.48
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.64
|3500000
|34.71
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.63
|3500000
|34.25
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.56
|3000000
|30.53
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.39
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.27
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.23
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.21
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.17
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.17
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.16
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.14
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.12
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.12
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.10
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.10
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.10
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.08
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.08
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.06
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.04
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.04
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.02
|Corporate Debts
|I O C L
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.00
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|25.00
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|24.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|24.96
|Corporate Debts
|Titan Company
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|24.93
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|24.91
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|24.89
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|24.88
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.46
|2500000
|24.87
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2 - Series-A2
|-/-
|0.43
|25
|23.51
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2 - Series A1
|-/-
|0.42
|27
|22.97
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2 - Series A3
|-/-
|0.42
|23
|22.75
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.42
|2300000
|23.08
|Corporate Debts
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.37
|2000000
|20.43
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.37
|2000000
|20.07
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.37
|2000000
|20.05
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.37
|2000000
|20.05
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.37
|2000000
|20.01
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.37
|2000000
|19.98
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.36
|2000000
|19.87
|PTC
|INDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1 - SERIES-A2
|-/-
|0.34
|20
|18.83
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.31
|1700000
|17.04
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.28
|1500000
|15.07
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.28
|1500000
|15.05
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.28
|1500000
|15.04
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.28
|1500000
|15.02
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.14
|750000
|7.51
|ZCB
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.11
|500000
|5.99
|Corporate Debts
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.09
|500000
|5.17
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.09
|500000
|4.89
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|6.63
|35286700
|362.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|6.48
|34612600
|354.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.61
|19591100
|197.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|3.39
|18000000
|185.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|1.70
|9050000
|92.97
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|1.66
|9000000
|90.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|1.50
|8000000
|81.73
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|1.39
|7362100
|76.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.83
|4447500
|45.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.09
|485000
|4.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.06
|315000
|3.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.04
|194900
|1.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.04
|200000
|1.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.03
|150000
|1.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.70
|0
|147.79
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.21
|0
|125.37
