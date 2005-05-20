iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

Invesco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Invesco India Corporate Bond Fund Discret

AMC

Invesco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

28-Oct-2011

Fund Manager

Vikas Garg

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

5903.25

Invesco India Corporate Bond Fund Discret - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  3280.3695

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If units are redeemed / switched out on or before 45 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed /switched out after 45 days from the date of allotment.

Invesco India Corporate Bond Fund Discret- NAV Chart

Invesco India Corporate Bond Fund Discret- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.66
1.79
2.81
4.31
8.88
6.53
6.39
9.71
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

Invesco India Corporate Bond Fund Discret- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
23-Jul-20120.757236620

Invesco India Corporate Bond Fund Discret- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-3.0917000000169.06
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.5614000000139.62
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-2.3012500000125.67
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-2.1211500000115.75
Corporate DebtsPipeline Infra-/-2.0411000000111.47
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-1.8310000000100.19
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.831000000099.97
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-1.811000000098.81
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.60870000087.49
Corporate DebtsLarsen & Toubro-/-1.41750000076.97
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-1.34720000073.06
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-1.28700000070.19
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.28700000070.12
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.10600000059.93
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.95520000051.89
PTCINDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1-SERIES A3-/-0.935250.72
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.92500000050.39
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.92500000050.32
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.92500000050.23
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.92500000050.21
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.92500000050.20
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.92500000050.19
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.92500000050.15
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.92500000050.11
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.92500000050.07
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.92500000050.05
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-0.92500000050.04
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.91500000049.98
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.91500000049.90
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.90500000049.31
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.83450000045.24
Corporate DebtsToyota Financial-/-0.73400000040.03
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-0.68450000037.58
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-0.67400000036.42
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.65350000035.48
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.64350000034.71
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.63350000034.25
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.56300000030.53
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.46250000025.39
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.46250000025.27
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.46250000025.23
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.46250000025.21
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-0.46250000025.17
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.46250000025.17
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.46250000025.16
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.46250000025.14
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.46250000025.12
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.46250000025.12
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.46250000025.10
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.46250000025.10
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.46250000025.10
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.46250000025.08
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.46250000025.08
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.46250000025.06
Corporate DebtsICICI Home Fin-/-0.46250000025.04
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.46250000025.04
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-0.46250000025.03
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.46250000025.03
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.46250000025.02
Corporate DebtsI O C L-/-0.46250000025.00
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.46250000025.00
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.46250000024.99
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.46250000024.97
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.46250000024.96
Corporate DebtsTitan Company-/-0.46250000024.95
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.46250000024.95
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.46250000024.93
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.46250000024.91
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.46250000024.89
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.46250000024.88
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.46250000024.87
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2 - Series-A2-/-0.432523.51
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2 - Series A1-/-0.422722.97
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2 - Series A3-/-0.422322.75
Corporate DebtsICICI Home Fin-/-0.42230000023.08
Corporate DebtsBank of Baroda-/-0.37200000020.43
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.37200000020.07
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.37200000020.05
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.37200000020.05
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.37200000020.01
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.37200000019.98
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-0.36200000019.87
PTCINDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1 - SERIES-A2-/-0.342018.83
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.31170000017.04
Corporate DebtsICICI Home Fin-/-0.28150000015.07
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.28150000015.05
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.28150000015.04
Corporate DebtsICICI Home Fin-/-0.28150000015.02
Corporate DebtsSundaram Home-/-0.147500007.51
ZCBKotak Mahindra P-/-0.115000005.99
Corporate DebtsNational Highway-/-0.095000005.17
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.095000004.89
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-6.6335286700362.48
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-6.4834612600354.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-3.6119591100197.19
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-3.3918000000185.47
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-1.70905000092.97
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-1.66900000090.69
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-1.50800000081.73
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-1.39736210076.13
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-0.83444750045.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.094850004.99
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.063150003.16
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.041949001.98
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-0.042000001.98
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.031500001.50
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.700147.79
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.210125.37

Key information

Fund House:
Invesco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-May-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,08,364.07
Trustee/s:
Mr. Jeremy Charles Simpso, Invesco Trustee Private L, Mr. Jeremy Simpson
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Saurabh Nanavati
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Tak Shing LO, Mrs.Bakul Patel
Compliance Officer/s:
MR. Suresh Jakhotiya
Investor Service Officer/s:
Surinder Singh Negi
Fund Manager/s:
Vikas Garg
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
2101-A, A Wing, 21st Floor, Marathon Futurex, N.M.Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013.
Contact Nos:
022 - 67310000
Fax:
022 - 23019422
Email:
mfservices@invesco.com
Website:
www.invescomutualfund.com

