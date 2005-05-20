Invesco India Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 14-Aug-2014
Fund Manager
: Vikas Garg
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 140.32
Invesco India Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1183.6897
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 18 months from the date of allotment.
Invesco India Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Invesco India Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.53
3.07
4.81
6.5
10.44
9.22
7.97
7.09
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Invesco India Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Invesco India Credit Risk Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sintex Inds.
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.05
|2351392
|0.07
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|8.41
|1200000
|12.03
|Corporate Debts
|JSW Steel
|-/-
|8.41
|1200000
|12.02
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|7.05
|1000000
|10.07
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|6.99
|1000000
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|6.99
|1000000
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Housing
|-/-
|6.99
|1000000
|9.99
|Corporate Debts
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|6.98
|1000000
|9.98
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.40
|200000
|1.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|14.37
|2000000
|20.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|7.18
|1000000
|10.27
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|5.90
|816300
|8.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|3.60
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.58
|500000
|5.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|3.57
|500000
|5.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.32
|0
|6.17
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.48
|0
|3.55
