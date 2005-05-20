Invesco India ESG Integration Strategy Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India ESG Integration Strategy Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 26-Feb-2021
Fund Manager
: Taher Badshah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 436.28
Invesco India ESG Integration Strategy Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.06
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: if units are redeemed/switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. if upto 10% of units allotted are redeemed / switched out - Nil any redemption / switch-out of units in excess of 10% of units allotted - 1%. if units are redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment, no exit load is payable.
Invesco India ESG Integration Strategy Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Invesco India ESG Integration Strategy Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.26
3.85
-10.99
-11.04
6.43
9.52
-
14.35
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Invesco India ESG Integration Strategy Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
Invesco India ESG Integration Strategy Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|10.38
|261342
|45.27
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.58
|274584
|33.06
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.02
|155518
|26.24
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|5.38
|67345
|23.45
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.17
|179200
|18.19
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.69
|102515
|16.09
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|3.34
|31198
|14.55
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|3.17
|28964
|13.82
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.15
|22693
|13.73
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|3.06
|131218
|13.36
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|2.79
|2450234
|12.18
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|2.74
|476285
|11.94
|Equity
|Clean Science
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.57
|93864
|11.20
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|2.42
|14315
|10.53
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|2.36
|869215
|10.30
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.32
|455806
|10.12
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|2.29
|67227
|10.00
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|2.25
|146236
|9.81
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|2.21
|31304
|9.63
|Equity
|Poly Medicure
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|2.06
|44065
|8.96
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.05
|16312
|8.93
|Equity
|Medi Assist Ser.
|Insurance
|2.02
|195437
|8.82
|Equity
|Mrs Bectors
|Food Products
|1.97
|65189
|8.61
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.85
|57690
|8.08
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|1.81
|36050
|7.89
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.75
|212058
|7.64
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.52
|22514
|6.63
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.42
|7278
|6.20
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.31
|12327
|5.71
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.30
|11471
|5.66
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.03
|1332
|4.48
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.02
|89759
|4.43
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.99
|32360
|4.33
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.86
|38019
|3.76
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.83
|11787
|3.61
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.75
|34058
|3.27
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.49
|11051
|2.15
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.92
|0
|8.36
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.16
|0
|5.10
