Invesco India Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Banking
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Hiten Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1094.41
Invesco India Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 75.46
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase/switch in of units, an exit load of 1% is payable if units are redeemed/switched out on or before 1 years from the date of allotment. In respect each purchase /switch in of units no exit load is payable if units are redeemed/switched out after 1 years from the date of allotment.
Invesco India Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Invesco India Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.26
8.37
-3.44
-2.8
12.05
18.83
27.78
15.43
|Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
|Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
|Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26
Invesco India Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
Invesco India Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|21.21
|1927995
|232.14
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|19.81
|1251578
|216.82
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|5.99
|645964
|65.60
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|5.28
|838841
|57.77
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|3.18
|248287
|34.77
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|2.92
|518214
|31.98
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.71
|202712
|29.66
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.61
|78652
|28.53
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|2.53
|129828
|27.68
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|2.45
|1332287
|26.79
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.33
|150629
|25.47
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|2.24
|49069
|24.49
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.20
|168205
|24.06
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|2.12
|454070
|23.19
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|1.92
|1181832
|20.99
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.91
|580636
|20.92
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.84
|43399
|20.10
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|1.79
|3453874
|19.64
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|1.43
|153151
|15.60
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.30
|143306
|14.18
|Equity
|Medi Assist Ser.
|Insurance
|1.22
|295470
|13.34
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|1.10
|108719
|12.04
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.02
|133582
|11.20
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.95
|527004
|10.38
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|0.95
|62675
|10.37
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|0.93
|32359
|10.17
|Equity
|Bajaj Housing
|Finance
|0.76
|769060
|8.36
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.44
|48640
|4.85
|Equity
|SBFC Finance
|Finance
|0.40
|499729
|4.41
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|0.38
|19098
|4.14
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|0.35
|65663
|3.79
|Equity
|AAVAS Financiers
|Finance
|0.26
|17007
|2.86
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.88
|0
|42.41
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.41
|0
|-4.43
