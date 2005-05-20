Invesco India Focused Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Focused Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 09-Sep-2020
Fund Manager
: Taher Badshah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3181.54
Invesco India Focused Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 22.49
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: if units are redeemed/switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. if upto 10% of units allotted are redeemed / switched out - Nil any redemption / switch-out of units in excess of 10% of units allotted - 1%. if units are redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment, no exit load is payable.
Invesco India Focused Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Invesco India Focused Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.09
4.75
-10.47
-7.99
13.08
20.46
-
25.3
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Invesco India Focused Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
Invesco India Focused Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.41
|1728891
|299.51
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.24
|2441381
|293.96
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.46
|1218157
|205.58
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|6.13
|616715
|195.11
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|5.82
|8340750
|185.24
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|5.21
|370124
|165.71
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|5.20
|146529
|165.34
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.80
|314847
|152.74
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|4.65
|1285958
|147.84
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.64
|105884
|147.55
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|4.28
|3125654
|136.29
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.07
|564733
|129.35
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.91
|1025381
|124.55
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|3.72
|23823844
|118.42
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|3.55
|606001
|112.90
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.04
|374372
|96.77
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|2.88
|172570
|91.52
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.41
|248725
|76.81
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|2.26
|293142
|71.95
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.97
|475616
|62.78
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Invesco India Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|2.11
|190051
|67.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.14
|0
|131.85
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.10
|0
|2.43
