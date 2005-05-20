Invesco India Gilt Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Gilt Fund G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 30-Jan-2008
Fund Manager
: Vikas Garg
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1219.89
Invesco India Gilt Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 2829.7491
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Invesco India Gilt Fund G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Gilt Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.99
3.53
3.57
3.67
9.98
7.61
5.75
6.22
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Invesco India Gilt Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Gilt Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|32.70
|32531000
|337.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|32.68
|33500000
|337.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|11.22
|11512900
|115.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2074
|-/-
|10.22
|10500000
|105.50
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|6.83
|7000000
|70.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.99
|1000000
|10.23
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.74
|0
|28.28
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.62
|0
|27.08
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement