Invesco India Gold ETF Fund of Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Gold ETF Fund of Fund IDCW
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 15-Nov-2011
Fund Manager
: Krishna Cheemalapati
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 126.72
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invesco India Gold ETF Fund of Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 25.9992
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - If units are redeemed/switched-out on or before 6 months from the date of allotment. 1.00% - If units are redeemed/switched-out after 6 months but before 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed/switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Invesco India Gold ETF Fund of Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Invesco India Gold ETF Fund of Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.83
6.13
16.41
18.96
28.62
19.23
14.48
7.42
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
Invesco India Gold ETF Fund of Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Gold ETF Fund of Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Invesco India Gold ETF
|-/-
|97.84
|166343
|123.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.23
|0
|4.08
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.07
|0
|-1.35
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement