Invesco India Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ 100 ETF Fund of Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ 100 ETF Fund of Fund Dir G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 30-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Sagar Gandhi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 397.85
Invesco India Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ 100 ETF Fund of Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.9749
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Invesco India Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ 100 ETF Fund of Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ 100 ETF Fund of Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-6.39
-12.16
-12.28
-3.84
5.39
-
-
14.65
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Invesco India Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ 100 ETF Fund of Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ 100 ETF Fund of Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF
|-/-
|99.49
|128616
|395.80
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.71
|0
|2.83
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.20
|0
|-0.79
