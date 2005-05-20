Invesco India Invesco GCT Fund of Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Invesco GCT Fund of Fund G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 04-Dec-2020
Fund Manager
: Sagar Gandhi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 311.27
Invesco India Invesco GCT Fund of Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 7.9861
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: if units are redeemed/switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. if upto 10% of units allotted are redeemed / switched out - Nil any redemption / switch-out of units in excess of 10% of units allotted - 1%. if units are redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment, no exit load is payable.
Invesco India Invesco GCT Fund of Fund G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Invesco GCT Fund of Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-7.88
-16.25
-13.84
-0.84
5.21
-0.07
-
-5.12
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
Invesco India Invesco GCT Fund of Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Invesco GCT Fund of Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Invesco Global Consumer Trends Fund Accumulated S
|-/-
|98.63
|2419438
|307.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.26
|0
|7.02
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.89
|0
|-2.76
