Invesco India Invesco GCT Fund of Fund IDCW

Exit Load %

: if units are redeemed/switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. if upto 10% of units allotted are redeemed / switched out - Nil any redemption / switch-out of units in excess of 10% of units allotted - 1%. if units are redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment, no exit load is payable.