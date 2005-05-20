Invesco India Invesco GEI Fund of Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Invesco GEI Fund of Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 15-Apr-2014
Fund Manager
: Sagar Gandhi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 30.78
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invesco India Invesco GEI Fund of Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 28.6333
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% If redeemed/switched out before 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil if redeemed/switched out after 18 months from the date of allotment.
Invesco India Invesco GEI Fund of Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Invesco India Invesco GEI Fund of Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.71
-6.77
1.06
-0.33
12.9
14.77
21.07
10.11
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
Invesco India Invesco GEI Fund of Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Invesco GEI Fund of Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Invesco Global Equity Income Fund Accumulated C
|-/-
|97.45
|22652
|29.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.17
|0
|0.97
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.62
|0
|-0.18
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement