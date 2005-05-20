iifl-logo
Invesco India Invesco GEI Fund of Fund G

Invesco India Invesco GEI Fund of Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Invesco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Invesco India Invesco GEI Fund of Fund G

AMC

Invesco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Global Funds - Foreign FOF

Launch Date

15-Apr-2014

Fund Manager

Sagar Gandhi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

30.78

Invesco India Invesco GEI Fund of Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  26.2579

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% If redeemed/switched out before 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil if redeemed/switched out after 18 months from the date of allotment.

Invesco India Invesco GEI Fund of Fund G- NAV Chart

Invesco India Invesco GEI Fund of Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-2.72
-6.81
0.94
-0.57
12.34
14.27
20.43
9.24
Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12

Invesco India Invesco GEI Fund of Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Invesco India Invesco GEI Fund of Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Mutual Fund Investments
Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)Invesco Global Equity Income Fund Accumulated C-/-97.452265229.99
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.1700.97
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.620-0.18

Key information

Fund House:
Invesco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-May-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,08,364.07
Trustee/s:
Mr. Jeremy Charles Simpso, Invesco Trustee Private L, Mr. Jeremy Simpson
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Saurabh Nanavati
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Tak Shing LO, Mrs.Bakul Patel
Compliance Officer/s:
MR. Suresh Jakhotiya
Investor Service Officer/s:
Surinder Singh Negi
Fund Manager/s:
Sagar Gandhi
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
2101-A, A Wing, 21st Floor, Marathon Futurex, N.M.Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013.
Contact Nos:
022 - 67310000
Fax:
022 - 23019422
Email:
mfservices@invesco.com
Website:
www.invescomutualfund.com

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

