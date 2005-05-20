Invesco India Liquid Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Liquid Fund Direct G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Prateek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 14275.62
Invesco India Liquid Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 3564.4043
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Invesco India Liquid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Liquid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
0.74
1.88
3.68
7.42
6.81
5.47
6.86
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Invesco India Liquid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Liquid Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|3.75
|50000000
|499.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.66
|49500000
|488.52
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.61
|48500000
|481.68
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.60
|35000000
|347.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.25
|30000000
|299.88
|Commercial Paper
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|2.25
|30000000
|299.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.22
|30000000
|295.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.22
|30000000
|295.47
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.19
|29461600
|291.84
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|2.17
|29500000
|289.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.89
|25500000
|252.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.87
|25000000
|249.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.87
|25000000
|249.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.86
|25000000
|248.32
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.86
|25000000
|248.54
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.85
|25000000
|247.33
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.85
|25000000
|247.23
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.85
|25000000
|246.71
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.84
|25000000
|245.52
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|1.66
|22500000
|221.86
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.53
|20500000
|204.60
|Commercial Paper
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|1.50
|20000000
|199.96
|Commercial Paper
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|1.50
|20000000
|199.91
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.49
|20000000
|198.65
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|1.48
|20000000
|197.98
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.48
|20000000
|197.21
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|1.48
|20000000
|197.12
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.48
|20000000
|196.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.48
|20000000
|197.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.47
|20000000
|196.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.47
|20000000
|196.47
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.47
|20000000
|196.48
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|1.47
|20000000
|196.36
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|1.47
|20000000
|196.25
|Commercial Paper
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|1.12
|15000000
|148.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.12
|15000000
|148.77
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.11
|15000000
|147.88
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|1.11
|15000000
|148.66
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|1.11
|15000000
|148.57
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.11
|15000000
|147.69
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.09
|14500000
|144.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|12500000
|124.81
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.93
|12500000
|124.89
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.93
|12500000
|124.80
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.93
|12500000
|123.54
|Commercial Paper
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.93
|12500000
|123.47
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Secur.Prim
|-/-
|0.92
|12500000
|122.85
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.75
|10000000
|99.98
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|0.75
|10000000
|99.98
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.75
|10000000
|99.93
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.75
|10000000
|99.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.75
|10000000
|99.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.75
|10000000
|99.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.75
|10000000
|99.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.74
|10000000
|98.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.74
|10000000
|98.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.74
|10000000
|98.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.74
|10000000
|98.39
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Finance
|-/-
|0.74
|10000000
|98.82
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.74
|10000000
|98.48
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.74
|10000000
|98.46
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.74
|10000000
|98.15
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.56
|7500000
|74.08
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Enterp.
|-/-
|0.56
|7500000
|74.08
|Commercial Paper
|Pilani Invest.
|-/-
|0.55
|7500000
|73.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.55
|7500000
|73.85
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.45
|6000000
|59.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.44
|6000000
|58.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.37
|5000000
|49.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.37
|5000000
|49.28
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.37
|5000000
|49.66
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.37
|5000000
|49.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.19
|2500000
|24.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.13
|0
|417.03
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.23
|0
|163.04
