Invesco India Liquid Fund G

Invesco India Liquid Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Invesco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Invesco India Liquid Fund G

AMC

Invesco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

13-Nov-2006

Fund Manager

Prateek Jain

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

14275.62

Invesco India Liquid Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  3534.9004

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

Invesco India Liquid Fund G- NAV Chart

Invesco India Liquid Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.28
0.74
1.86
3.64
7.35
6.74
5.4
7.1
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

Invesco India Liquid Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Invesco India Liquid Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Money Market Investments
Commercial PaperReliance Industr-/-3.7550000000499.90
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-3.6649500000488.52
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-3.6148500000481.68
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-2.6035000000347.13
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.2530000000299.88
Commercial PaperLarsen & Toubro-/-2.2530000000299.54
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-2.2230000000295.93
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.2230000000295.47
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.1929461600291.84
Commercial PaperTata Realty-/-2.1729500000289.75
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.8925500000252.28
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.8725000000249.81
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.8725000000249.62
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.8625000000248.32
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.8625000000248.54
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.8525000000247.33
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-1.8525000000247.23
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-1.8525000000246.71
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.8425000000245.52
Commercial PaperPNB Housing-/-1.6622500000221.86
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.5320500000204.60
Commercial PaperAditya Birla Hsg-/-1.5020000000199.96
Commercial PaperA B Real Estate-/-1.5020000000199.91
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.4920000000198.65
Commercial PaperICICI Home Fin-/-1.4820000000197.98
Commercial PaperSikka Ports-/-1.4820000000197.21
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-1.4820000000197.12
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-1.4820000000196.94
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.4820000000197.30
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.4720000000196.66
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.4720000000196.47
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.4720000000196.48
Commercial PaperL&T Finance Ltd-/-1.4720000000196.36
Commercial PaperAxis Secur. Ltd-/-1.4720000000196.25
Commercial PaperKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-1.1215000000148.97
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.1215000000148.77
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.1115000000147.88
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-1.1115000000148.66
Commercial PaperSundaram Home-/-1.1115000000148.57
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-1.1115000000147.69
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.0914500000144.69
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.9312500000124.81
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.9312500000124.89
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-0.9312500000124.80
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.9312500000123.54
Commercial PaperNexus Select-/-0.9312500000123.47
Commercial PaperICICI Secur.Prim-/-0.9212500000122.85
Commercial PaperKotak Mahindra P-/-0.751000000099.98
Commercial PaperBajaj Fin.Sec-/-0.751000000099.98
Commercial PaperSBI Cap-/-0.751000000099.93
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-0.751000000099.90
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-0.751000000099.98
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.751000000099.96
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.751000000099.92
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.741000000098.89
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.741000000098.76
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.741000000098.72
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.741000000098.39
Commercial PaperGodrej Finance-/-0.741000000098.82
Commercial PaperGodrej Propert.-/-0.741000000098.48
Commercial PaperGodrej Propert.-/-0.741000000098.46
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.741000000098.15
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.56750000074.08
Commercial PaperPiramal Enterp.-/-0.56750000074.08
Commercial PaperPilani Invest.-/-0.55750000073.81
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.55750000073.85
Commercial PaperGodrej Propert.-/-0.45600000059.94
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.44600000058.99
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.37500000049.43
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.37500000049.28
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.37500000049.66
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.37500000049.65
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.19250000024.98
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.130417.03
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.230163.04

Key information

Fund House:
Invesco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-May-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,08,364.07
Trustee/s:
Mr. Jeremy Charles Simpso, Invesco Trustee Private L, Mr. Jeremy Simpson
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Saurabh Nanavati
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Tak Shing LO, Mrs.Bakul Patel
Compliance Officer/s:
MR. Suresh Jakhotiya
Investor Service Officer/s:
Surinder Singh Negi
Fund Manager/s:
Prateek Jain
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
2101-A, A Wing, 21st Floor, Marathon Futurex, N.M.Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013.
Contact Nos:
022 - 67310000
Fax:
022 - 23019422
Email:
mfservices@invesco.com
Website:
www.invescomutualfund.com

