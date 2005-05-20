Invesco India Low Duration Fund IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Low Duration Fund IDCW M
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Jan-2007
Fund Manager
: Krishna Cheemalapati
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1501.78
Invesco India Low Duration Fund IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1355.0629
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Invesco India Low Duration Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart
Invesco India Low Duration Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.41
1.02
2.1
3.87
7.66
6.53
5.9
6.48
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Invesco India Low Duration Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Invesco India Low Duration Fund IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|2.75
|4100000
|41.09
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|2.34
|3500000
|35.05
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|2.34
|3500000
|35.02
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|2.19
|3280000
|32.79
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.68
|2500000
|25.18
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.68
|2500000
|25.09
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|1.68
|2500000
|25.05
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.67
|2500000
|25.05
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.67
|2500000
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|1.67
|2500000
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.67
|2500000
|24.99
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.67
|2500000
|24.96
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.67
|2500000
|24.96
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.67
|2500000
|24.94
|Corporate Debts
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|1.67
|2500000
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.67
|2500000
|24.91
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.65
|2500000
|24.67
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|1.64
|2500000
|24.47
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.35
|2000000
|20.16
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.33
|2000000
|19.95
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.33
|2000000
|19.91
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1 - Series AI
|-/-
|1.26
|25
|18.88
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.00
|1500000
|14.94
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.99
|1500000
|14.77
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|0.87
|1300000
|13.03
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.67
|1000000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.67
|1000000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.67
|1000000
|10.00
|Floating Rate Instruments
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.67
|1000000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|0.47
|700000
|7.02
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.33
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.33
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|0.33
|500000
|5.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2027
|-/-
|1.68
|2500000
|25.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.68
|1000000
|10.21
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|6.61
|10000000
|98.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|4.93
|7500000
|73.73
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|4.21
|6500000
|63.04
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|3.25
|5000000
|48.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|3.12
|5000000
|46.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.12
|5000000
|46.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.11
|5000000
|46.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.63
|2500000
|24.33
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.63
|2500000
|24.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.61
|2500000
|24.12
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.59
|2500000
|23.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.58
|2500000
|23.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.57
|2500000
|23.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.57
|2500000
|23.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.56
|2500000
|23.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.56
|2500000
|23.28
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.93
|1500000
|14.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.85
|0
|102.50
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.65
|0
|24.63
