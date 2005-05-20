Invesco India Medium Duration Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Medium Duration Fund Dir G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 29-Jun-2021
Fund Manager
: Vikas Garg
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 163.38
Invesco India Medium Duration Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1257.1524
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Invesco India Medium Duration Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Medium Duration Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.64
1.81
2.88
4.39
9.31
6.8
-
6.34
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Invesco India Medium Duration Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Medium Duration Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|6.13
|1000000
|10.03
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Power Co.
|-/-
|3.21
|500000
|5.25
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.09
|500000
|5.06
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|3.07
|500000
|5.03
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.06
|500000
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.06
|500000
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|3.05
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|3.05
|500000
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|2.78
|500000
|4.55
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|2.45
|400000
|4.00
|Corporate Debts
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|2.44
|400000
|3.99
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.86
|300000
|3.04
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|1.84
|300000
|3.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|12.54
|2000000
|20.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|9.29
|1500000
|15.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|6.27
|1000000
|10.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|6.23
|1000000
|10.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|3.14
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|3.14
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.07
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|1.81
|300000
|2.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|0.95
|150000
|1.55
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.91
|500000
|4.76
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.50
|0
|13.92
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.56
|0
|4.22
