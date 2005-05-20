Invesco India Money Market Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Money Market Fund Direct G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Krishna Cheemalapati
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5513.41
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invesco India Money Market Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 3097.4874
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If units are redeemed / switched-out on or before 1 month from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 month from the date of allotment.
Invesco India Money Market Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Money Market Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.41
1.04
2.17
3.98
7.83
6.79
5.97
7.34
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Invesco India Money Market Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Money Market Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.47
|2500000
|25.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.09
|500000
|5.06
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|3.94
|21500000
|212.71
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|3.92
|22500000
|211.86
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.47
|20000000
|187.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|3.47
|20000000
|187.29
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|3.09
|17500000
|166.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.59
|15000000
|139.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.30
|12500000
|123.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|2.25
|12500000
|121.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.81
|10000000
|97.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.74
|10000000
|93.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.74
|10000000
|93.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.74
|10000000
|93.77
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.74
|10000000
|94.05
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.74
|10000000
|93.93
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.74
|10000000
|93.84
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|1.73
|10000000
|93.47
|Commercial Paper
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.73
|10000000
|93.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.73
|10000000
|93.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.73
|10000000
|93.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.73
|10000000
|93.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.72
|10000000
|92.98
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.72
|10000000
|92.97
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.47
|8500000
|79.57
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|1.35
|7500000
|72.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.35
|7500000
|73.13
|Commercial Paper
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|1.33
|7500000
|71.63
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.31
|7500000
|70.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.31
|7500000
|70.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.31
|7500000
|70.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.30
|7500000
|70.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.30
|7500000
|70.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.30
|7500000
|70.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.29
|7500000
|69.86
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.92
|5000000
|49.70
|Commercial Paper
|Credila Fin
|-/-
|0.91
|5000000
|49.00
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.90
|5000000
|48.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.90
|5000000
|48.66
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.89
|5000000
|48.28
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.89
|5000000
|47.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.88
|5000000
|47.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|5000000
|47.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|5000000
|47.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.88
|5000000
|47.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.87
|5000000
|47.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.87
|5000000
|47.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.87
|5000000
|46.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|5000000
|46.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.87
|5000000
|46.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.87
|5000000
|46.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.87
|5000000
|46.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.87
|5000000
|46.78
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.87
|5000000
|47.01
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.87
|5000000
|46.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.87
|5000000
|47.13
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|46.66
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|46.59
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|46.54
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|46.49
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|46.37
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|46.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|46.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|46.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|46.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|46.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|46.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|46.46
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.73
|4000000
|39.52
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.45
|2500000
|24.51
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.45
|2500000
|24.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|2500000
|23.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|2500000
|23.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|2500000
|23.51
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|0.18
|1000000
|9.59
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.72
|0
|147.09
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.50
|0
|26.06
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement