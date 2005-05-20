Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 27-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Taher Badshah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 326.3
Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.17
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If upto 10% of Units allotted are redeemed / switched-out within 1 year: Nil for any redemption / switch-out in excess of 10% of units within one year: 1% If units are redeemed or switched-out after 1 year: Nil
Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.29
2.83
2.41
-
-
-
-
1.7
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.10
|96017
|16.63
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.36
|90949
|10.95
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.38
|64611
|7.75
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.86
|36051
|6.08
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.73
|35873
|5.63
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.45
|14969
|4.73
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.07
|88499
|3.49
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.97
|9129
|3.17
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.92
|3520
|3.00
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.89
|11200
|2.89
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.84
|27141
|2.75
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.84
|39630
|2.72
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.82
|13976
|2.65
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.75
|11138
|2.43
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.54
|11092
|1.76
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.49
|5208
|1.60
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.46
|1253
|1.49
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.45
|9425
|1.48
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.45
|65827
|1.46
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.44
|1421
|1.43
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.43
|102082
|1.40
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.42
|44470
|1.38
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.41
|2767
|1.34
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.38
|19950
|1.23
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.35
|4889
|1.12
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.33
|43296
|1.08
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.28
|4249
|0.92
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.28
|6443
|0.92
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.28
|6183
|0.91
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.28
|1485
|0.89
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.28
|20596
|0.89
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.27
|13834
|0.87
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.26
|1062
|0.83
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.26
|34017
|0.83
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.26
|1865
|0.83
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.25
|1728
|0.82
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.25
|13231
|0.81
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.25
|36050
|0.81
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.24
|21067
|0.77
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.23
|31356
|0.74
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.23
|5238
|0.73
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.22
|3319
|0.72
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.20
|1218
|0.66
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.20
|1437
|0.66
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|0.20
|31144
|0.64
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.19
|6138
|0.60
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.18
|6115
|0.58
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.17
|1806
|0.55
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.17
|3974
|0.55
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.17
|16058
|0.54
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.16
|745
|0.52
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.15
|2233
|0.49
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.14
|1339
|0.45
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.13
|11868
|0.42
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.12
|25697
|0.40
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.12
|840
|0.38
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.12
|6094
|0.38
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.12
|2273
|0.38
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.12
|19213
|0.37
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.12
|3739
|0.37
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.11
|2886
|0.37
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.11
|781
|0.36
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.11
|128
|0.34
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.10
|28036
|0.33
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.10
|2261
|0.32
|Equity
|Macrotech Devel.
|Realty
|0.09
|2648
|0.29
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.09
|6376
|0.29
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.09
|3609
|0.30
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|0.08
|32034
|0.25
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.08
|498
|0.24
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.07
|825
|0.24
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|0.06
|27730
|0.20
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.06
|3552
|0.19
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|0.06
|16462
|0.18
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.05
|2653
|0.17
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.04
|8715
|0.14
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.07
|1000000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.06
|1000000
|9.98
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|7.78
|2500000
|25.37
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|7.67
|2500000
|25.04
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Invesco India Gold ETF
|-/-
|16.72
|73192
|54.55
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Invesco US Value Equity Fund - C Acc Shares
|-/-
|14.10
|59270
|46.00
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI PNM 150
|-/-
|1.82
|3250000
|5.94
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Mirae ANM 150
|-/-
|1.80
|3250000
|5.87
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pr. Silver
|-/-
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.57
|0
|24.68
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.08
|0
|0.30
