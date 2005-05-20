iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G

Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Invesco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G

AMC

Invesco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

27-Nov-2024

Fund Manager

Taher Badshah

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

326.3

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.17

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If upto 10% of Units allotted are redeemed / switched-out within 1 year: Nil for any redemption / switch-out in excess of 10% of units within one year: 1% If units are redeemed or switched-out after 1 year: Nil

Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.29
2.83
2.41
-
-
-
-
1.7
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Invesco India Multi Asset Allocation Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.109601716.63
EquityICICI BankBanks3.369094910.95
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.38646117.75
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.86360516.08
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.73358735.63
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.45149694.73
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.07884993.49
EquityTCSIT - Software0.9791293.17
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.9235203.00
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.89112002.89
EquityAxis BankBanks0.84271412.75
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks0.84396302.72
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.82139762.65
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.75111382.43
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.54110921.76
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.4952081.60
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.4612531.49
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.4594251.48
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.45658271.46
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.4414211.43
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.431020821.40
EquityNTPCPower0.42444701.38
EquityTrentRetailing0.4127671.34
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.38199501.23
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.3548891.12
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.33432961.08
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.2842490.92
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.2864430.92
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.2861830.91
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.2814850.89
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.28205960.89
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.27138340.87
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.2610620.83
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.26340170.83
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.2618650.83
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.2517280.82
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.25132310.81
EquityO N G COil0.25360500.81
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.24210670.77
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.23313560.74
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2352380.73
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.2233190.72
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2012180.66
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.2014370.66
EquityJio FinancialFinance0.20311440.64
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.1961380.60
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products0.1861150.58
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.1718060.55
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.1739740.55
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.17160580.54
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing0.167450.52
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.1522330.49
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.1413390.45
EquityREC LtdFinance0.13118680.42
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.12256970.40
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.128400.38
EquityDLFRealty0.1260940.38
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.1222730.38
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.12192130.37
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.1237390.37
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.1128860.37
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.117810.36
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products0.111280.34
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.10280360.33
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.1022610.32
EquityMacrotech Devel.Realty0.0926480.29
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.0963760.29
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.0936090.30
EquityCanara BankBanks0.08320340.25
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.084980.24
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.078250.24
EquityNHPC LtdPower0.06277300.20
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.0635520.19
EquityUnion Bank (I)Banks0.06164620.18
EquityI R C T CLeisure Services0.0526530.17
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.0487150.14
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-3.07100000010.01
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-3.0610000009.98
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2029-/-7.78250000025.37
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-7.67250000025.04
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsInvesco India Gold ETF-/-16.727319254.55
Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)Invesco US Value Equity Fund - C Acc Shares-/-14.105927046.00
Indian Mutual FundsICICI PNM 150-/-1.8232500005.94
Indian Mutual FundsMirae ANM 150-/-1.8032500005.87
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Pr. Silver-/-0.001000.00
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-7.57024.68
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.0800.30

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Invesco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-May-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,08,364.07
Trustee/s:
Mr. Jeremy Charles Simpso, Invesco Trustee Private L, Mr. Jeremy Simpson
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Saurabh Nanavati
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Tak Shing LO, Mrs.Bakul Patel
Compliance Officer/s:
MR. Suresh Jakhotiya
Investor Service Officer/s:
Surinder Singh Negi
Fund Manager/s:
Taher Badshah
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
2101-A, A Wing, 21st Floor, Marathon Futurex, N.M.Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013.
Contact Nos:
022 - 67310000
Fax:
022 - 23019422
Email:
mfservices@invesco.com
Website:
www.invescomutualfund.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.