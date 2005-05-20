Invesco India Nifty G sec Jul 2027 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Nifty G sec Jul 2027 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 16-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Krishna Cheemalapati
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 69.93
Invesco India Nifty G sec Jul 2027 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1166.5183
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If units are redeemed/switched-out on or before 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed/switched-out after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Invesco India Nifty G sec Jul 2027 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Nifty G sec Jul 2027 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
1.04
2.37
3.94
8.44
-
-
7.83
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Invesco India Nifty G sec Jul 2027 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Nifty G sec Jul 2027 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|72.94
|5030000
|51.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|13.24
|925000
|9.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|11.10
|755500
|7.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.77
|0
|1.24
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.95
|0
|0.66
