Invesco India Overnight Fund Reg IDCW W RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Overnight Fund Reg IDCW W RI
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 07-Jan-2020
Fund Manager
: Prateek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 435.06
Invesco India Overnight Fund Reg IDCW W RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1000.3968
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Invesco India Overnight Fund Reg IDCW W RI- NAV Chart
Invesco India Overnight Fund Reg IDCW W RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.12
0.54
1.56
3.21
6.59
6.28
4.97
4.95
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Invesco India Overnight Fund Reg IDCW W RI- Latest Dividends
Invesco India Overnight Fund Reg IDCW W RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.14
|500000
|4.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|89.69
|0
|394.10
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|9.10
|0
|39.97
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.07
|0
|0.35
