Invesco India PSU Equity Fund Direct IDCW

Exit Load %

: 1.00% - In respect of each purchase/switch-in of units, an Exit Load of 1% is payable, if units are redeemed /swithced out on or before 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - In respect of each purchase/switch-in of units, no Exit Load is payable, if units are redeemed/switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.