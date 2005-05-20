Invesco India Short Duration Fund Plan B G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Short Duration Fund Plan B G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 21-Mar-2007
Fund Manager
: Vikas Garg
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 508.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invesco India Short Duration Fund Plan B G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 3484.1592
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
Invesco India Short Duration Fund Plan B G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Short Duration Fund Plan B G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.57
1.46
2.53
3.99
8.09
6.07
5.76
7.16
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Invesco India Short Duration Fund Plan B G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Short Duration Fund Plan B G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 25000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.35
|2000000
|19.94
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|3.28
|1500000
|15.05
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.27
|1500000
|14.98
|Corporate Debts
|C P C L
|-/-
|3.25
|1500000
|14.88
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.20
|1500000
|14.68
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|2.62
|1200000
|12.03
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.19
|1000000
|10.03
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.19
|1000000
|10.03
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|2.19
|1000000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|2.18
|1000000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|2.18
|1000000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.18
|1000000
|9.97
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|2.16
|1000000
|9.88
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1 - Series AI
|-/-
|1.32
|8
|6.04
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.11
|500000
|5.07
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.11
|500000
|5.06
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.10
|500000
|5.04
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|1.10
|500000
|5.03
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.10
|500000
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.10
|500000
|5.02
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|1.09
|500000
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.09
|500000
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.09
|500000
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.09
|500000
|5.01
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|1.09
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|1.09
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.09
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.09
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|1.09
|500000
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.09
|500000
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.09
|500000
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.08
|500000
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.08
|500000
|4.96
|PTC
|INDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1 - SERIES-A2
|-/-
|1.03
|5
|4.70
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|12.36
|5500000
|56.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|5.49
|2500000
|25.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|4.43
|2000000
|20.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|3.36
|1500000
|15.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.35
|1500000
|15.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|3.34
|1500000
|15.32
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|3.12
|1500000
|14.30
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.97
|0
|18.23
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.93
|0
|8.86
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement