Invesco India Technology Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Technology Fund Direct G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Infotech
Launch Date
: 03-Sep-2024
Fund Manager
: Hiten Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 291.31
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invesco India Technology Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.41
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: if units are redeemed/switched out on or before 3 months from the date of allotment: 0.50% if units are redeemed/switched-out after 3 months: Nil Switch between the Plans under the Scheme: Nil
Invesco India Technology Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Technology Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-4.1
0.11
-21.25
-15.13
-
-
-
-15.9
|Category Avg
-2.61
-1.35
-17.45
-14.2
4.94
6.84
31.06
8.59
|Category Best
-0.63
6.73
-13.92
-9.24
13.51
12.02
34.44
21.26
|Category Worst
-4.72
-5.02
-21.54
-16.53
-5.64
4.04
28.14
-16.6
Invesco India Technology Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Technology Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|13.92
|240341
|40.56
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|10.77
|90038
|31.36
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|7.84
|145539
|22.85
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|6.04
|33188
|17.60
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|5.49
|21731
|15.99
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|4.63
|92058
|13.47
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.43
|581481
|12.91
|Equity
|Brainbees Solut.
|Retailing
|3.85
|297921
|11.21
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|IT - Software
|3.74
|20138
|10.89
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.73
|15548
|10.87
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|3.43
|44472
|9.99
|Equity
|Indegene
|Healthcare Services
|3.40
|192639
|9.90
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|3.26
|284012
|9.50
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.85
|5953
|8.29
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|2.53
|55000
|7.36
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|2.34
|6052
|6.82
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|2.28
|418936
|6.65
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|2.09
|13165
|6.10
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.07
|14541
|6.02
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|2.01
|11733
|5.85
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.97
|47840
|5.72
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|1.51
|121954
|4.40
|Equity
|Netweb Technol.
|IT - Services
|1.31
|26149
|3.80
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.73
|0
|13.78
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.22
|0
|-0.69
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement