Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW D
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Jan-2016
Fund Manager
: Krishna Cheemalapati
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1337.07
Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1401.3236
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW D- NAV Chart
Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.38
0.91
2.05
3.79
7.4
6.45
5.4
6.4
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW D- Latest Dividends
Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|3.60
|4000000
|40.06
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.56
|4000000
|39.60
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.14
|3500000
|34.87
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|2.70
|3000000
|29.99
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.68
|3000000
|29.81
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.25
|2500000
|25.05
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|2.25
|2500000
|25.04
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.25
|2500000
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|2.25
|2500000
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|2.25
|2500000
|25.01
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|2.25
|2500000
|24.99
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|2.25
|2500000
|24.96
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|2.24
|2500000
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.24
|2500000
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.24
|2500000
|24.88
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.24
|2500000
|24.88
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.23
|2500000
|24.81
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|2.22
|2500000
|24.62
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.80
|2000000
|20.02
|Corporate Debts
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|1.35
|1500000
|15.04
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.33
|1500000
|14.80
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1 - Series AI
|-/-
|1.02
|15
|11.33
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.90
|1000000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.72
|800000
|7.98
|Floating Rate Instruments
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.45
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|0.09
|100000
|0.99
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|4.45
|5000000
|49.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|4.42
|5000000
|49.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.41
|5000000
|48.96
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|2.25
|2500000
|24.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.21
|2500000
|24.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.19
|2500000
|24.33
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.19
|2500000
|24.39
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.19
|2500000
|24.33
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.18
|2500000
|24.27
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.17
|2500000
|24.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.17
|2500000
|24.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.12
|2500000
|23.51
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|2.11
|2500000
|23.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.10
|2500000
|23.35
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|1.30
|1500000
|14.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|1.29
|1500000
|14.37
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.87
|1000000
|9.69
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.03
|0
|55.88
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.51
|0
|16.65
