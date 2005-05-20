iifl-logo
Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW M

Summary Info

Fund Name

Invesco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW M

AMC

Invesco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

13-Dec-2010

Fund Manager

Krishna Cheemalapati

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1337.07

Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1014.7613

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If Units are redeemed / switched out on or before Six months from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed / switched out after 6 months from the date of allotment.

Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart

Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.37
0.91
2.05
3.78
7.39
6.45
5.39
7.08
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
27-Mar-20250.600660

Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-3.60400000040.06
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-3.56400000039.60
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-3.14350000034.87
Corporate DebtsONGC Petro Add.-/-2.70300000029.99
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-2.68300000029.81
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-2.25250000025.05
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-2.25250000025.04
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-2.25250000025.03
Corporate DebtsTorrent Power-/-2.25250000025.03
Corporate DebtsTata Realty-/-2.25250000025.01
Corporate DebtsTata Projects-/-2.25250000024.99
Corporate DebtsCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-2.25250000024.96
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-2.24250000024.95
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-2.24250000024.95
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-2.24250000024.88
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.24250000024.88
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-2.23250000024.81
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-2.22250000024.62
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-1.80200000020.02
Corporate DebtsTruhome Finance-/-1.35150000015.04
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-1.33150000014.80
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1 - Series AI-/-1.021511.33
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-0.90100000010.00
Corporate DebtsTata Projects-/-0.728000007.98
Floating Rate InstrumentsShriram Finance-/-0.455000005.00
Corporate DebtsA B Real Estate-/-0.091000000.99
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-4.45500000049.46
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-4.42500000049.15
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-4.41500000048.96
Commercial PaperGodrej Propert.-/-2.25250000024.98
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-2.21250000024.55
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-2.19250000024.33
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-2.19250000024.39
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-2.19250000024.33
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-2.18250000024.27
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-2.17250000024.07
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-2.17250000024.12
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-2.12250000023.51
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-2.11250000023.40
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-2.10250000023.35
Commercial PaperPNB Housing-/-1.30150000014.39
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-1.29150000014.37
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.8710000009.69
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-5.03055.88
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.51016.65

Key information

Fund House:
Invesco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-May-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,08,364.07
Trustee/s:
Mr. Jeremy Charles Simpso, Invesco Trustee Private L, Mr. Jeremy Simpson
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Saurabh Nanavati
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Tak Shing LO, Mrs.Bakul Patel
Compliance Officer/s:
MR. Suresh Jakhotiya
Investor Service Officer/s:
Surinder Singh Negi
Fund Manager/s:
Krishna Cheemalapati
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
2101-A, A Wing, 21st Floor, Marathon Futurex, N.M.Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013.
Contact Nos:
022 - 67310000
Fax:
022 - 23019422
Email:
mfservices@invesco.com
Website:
www.invescomutualfund.com

