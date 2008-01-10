iifl-logo
ITI Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW

ITI Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

ITI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ITI Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

ITI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Arbitrage Funds

Launch Date

20-Aug-2019

Fund Manager

Laukik Bagwe

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

44.13

ITI Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  13.2995

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If the Units are redeemed / switched out on or before 30 days from the date of allotment - 0.25%. If the Units are redeemed / switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment - NIL.

ITI Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

ITI Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.25
0.8
1.96
3.98
7.81
6.6
5.23
5.25
Category Avg
0.32
0.77
1.77
3.8
7.39
6.77
5.48
5.66
Category Best
0.57
1.54
9.47
11.54
15.35
9.23
6.87
7.7
Category Worst
0.19
0.39
-5.17
-3.19
0.46
4.79
4.4
-0.76

ITI Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ITI Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Canara Bank1,14,750
Shriram Finance15,000
H P C L30,375
One 979,750
JSW Energy15,000
Oil India19,350
Multi Comm. Exc.1,200
Adani Energy Sol6,875
Maruti Suzuki350

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bank of Baroda58,500
Cipla8,125
B H E L49,875
Marico13,200
Voltas6,300
Manappuram Fin.39,000
ICICI Pru Life7,500
Axis Bank4,375
Wipro6,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityREC LtdFinance5.47670002.41
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products5.41513002.38
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance5.37650002.36
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals5.25586502.31
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks4.21270001.85
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals3.051280001.34
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.5895001.14
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services2.49340001.09
EquityICICI BankBanks2.2984001.01
EquityCanara BankBanks2.101147500.92
EquityShriram FinanceFinance2.10150000.92
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products2.02303750.89
EquityMax FinancialInsurance1.9988000.87
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure1.7472000.77
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks1.74880000.76
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.73175000.76
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.6342500.71
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)1.5897500.69
EquityJSW EnergyPower1.58150000.69
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.55110000.68
EquityOil IndiaOil1.50193500.66
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets1.3612000.59
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.1431500.50
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.0728000.47
EquityAdani Energy SolPower1.0168750.44
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.953500.41
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.8626000.38
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.8214000.36
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.5114250.22
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.111500.04
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsITI Liquid Fund - Direct (G)-/-19.73649428.70
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-10.5304.64
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.5301.99

Key information

Fund House:
ITI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Jan-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,858.89
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Hitesh Thakkar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Rakesh P Khanna, Mr. Alok Kumar Misra, Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma, Mr. Pankaj Rasiklal Bhuta, Mr.Rakesh P khanna
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. C. Balasubramanian
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Laukik Bagwe
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
ITI House 36, Dr.R.K.Shirodkar Marg, Parel Mumbai - 400012.
Contact Nos:
022-66214999
Fax:
022-66214998
Email:
mfassist@itiorg.com
Website:
www.itiamc.com

