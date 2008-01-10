ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund G
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund G- NAV Chart
ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.89
8.17
2.33
0.31
8.4
12.31
-
10.43
|Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
|Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
|Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26
ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|25.32
|379734
|65.78
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|13.86
|299039
|36.00
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|7.48
|102079
|19.42
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|6.74
|254387
|17.52
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|6.67
|170744
|17.33
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|6.14
|18700
|15.95
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|2.68
|37226
|6.96
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|2.06
|38250
|5.35
|Equity
|ICICI Securities
|Capital Markets
|1.98
|64000
|5.13
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.76
|21400
|4.56
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.71
|73207
|4.45
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.61
|67687
|4.17
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|1.54
|148300
|4.01
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.49
|105996
|3.86
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|1.42
|64000
|3.69
|Equity
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Finance
|1.40
|269907
|3.63
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.37
|24902
|3.56
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|1.29
|226297
|3.34
|Equity
|Aditya Birla Cap
|Finance
|1.09
|182000
|2.84
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.08
|78000
|2.81
|Equity
|Nuvama Wealth
|Capital Markets
|1.04
|5000
|2.70
|Equity
|INDIA SHELTE FIN
|Finance
|0.99
|35369
|2.57
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.96
|140000
|2.48
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.87
|4544
|2.26
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.85
|13000
|2.19
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|0.84
|28753
|2.19
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|0.83
|130000
|2.14
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|0.78
|98000
|2.03
|Equity
|Protean eGov
|IT - Services
|0.76
|15000
|1.97
|Equity
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance
|0.60
|77651
|1.56
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|0.27
|34466
|0.69
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.52
|0
|6.54
